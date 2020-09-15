Coming to Theaters in November: A Firefighter Battles To Find Hope in Upcoming Film - Faith Under Fire

Nick Vlassopoulos as Fireman Tom Hatcher in Faith Under Fire Dean Cain as Pastor Dan Underwood in Faith Under Fire Faith Under Fire Key Art

In Theaters Nov 27 and On Demand, Streaming, and DVD Dec 1, Faith Under Fire Shares Story of one Firefighter's Battle to Find the Courage to Rise Above

We look forward to theaters re-opening so friends, families, and churches can share in this powerful story of hope together.” — Bob Elder, President of Collide Distribution

FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a Partnership with Collide Distribution, Iconic Events, and Universal Pictures Content Group, FAITH UNDER FIRE is set to release in multiple formats. The film will debut in theaters on November 27, 2020, then on release on DVD and through streaming formats beginning December 1. Starring Kevin Sorbo (Hercules, God’s Not Dead), Dean Cain (Lois & Clark, God’s Not Dead), and Nick Vlassopoulos (Detroit 1-8-7), and directed by Joel Paul Reisig (Horse Camp), FAITH UNDER FIRE is a powerful story of grief, forgiveness and finding the courage to rise above.“This is a film we need, now more than ever,” states Bob Elder, President of Collide Distribution. “This year has thrust so many people into facing unthinkable challenges, and this film offers a message of rising above our circumstances. We look forward to theaters re-opening so friends, families, and churches can share in this powerful story of hope together."FAITH UNDER FIRE shares the story of Fireman Tom Hatcher (Vlassopoulos) who is at the end of his rope. He saves lives in his job but could not save his wife from cancer, and now his daughter faces the same battle. From an unlikely friend, Tom is challenged to face grief and embrace faith in his darkest hours.FAITH UNDER FIRE was produced by Generation Courage, a Detroit-based Christian film production house. Executive Producer, Melissa Kerley states, “We founded Generation Courage with the goal of being a ‘light in the darkness’ (John 1:5). Grief is so prevalent in our world now, and many are asking God ‘why me?’. We are confident that FAITH UNDER FIRE will help bring hope and healing to many who need it.”About Collide Distribution: Collide Distribution, a division of Collide Media Group, specializes in downstreaming home entertainment distribution through UPHE Content Group. Collide Media Group was formed in 2016 by veteran Christian entertainment marketing executive Bob Elder with a mission dedicated to “elevating media that inspires a deeper relationship with Christ.” The Collide team has worked on over 50 Faith-Based films, creating and executing marketing campaigns that have generated billions of impressions and resulted in hundreds of millions of ticket transactions. The Group is officed in historic downtown Franklin Tennessee. https://collidedistribution.com About Universal Pictures Content Group: Headquartered in London, Universal Pictures Content Group is a repertoire centre acquiring and producing multi-genre entertainment for distribution across theatrical, home entertainment, television, and digital platforms on a worldwide basis. Universal Pictures Content Group is a unit of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG). UFEG produces, acquires, markets, and distributes filmed entertainment worldwide in various media formats for theatrical, home entertainment, television, and other distribution platforms, as well as consumer products, interactive gaming, and live entertainment. The global division includes Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, Universal Brand Development, Fandango, and DreamWorks Animation Film and Television. UFEG is part of NBCUniversal, one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks, and a suite of leading Internet-based businesses. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.About Iconic Events: Iconic Events is a premium marketing and content delivery platform for rights holders that enhances a shared fan experience presented in cinemas through a state of the art visual and immersive sound experience on the Big Screen. In partnership with some of the nation’s leading cinema brands and finest luxury theatres, the Iconic Theatre Network is comprised of over 40 independent theatre circuits representing 700 theatre locations and over 6,000 screens nationwide with a presence in all of the top DMAs. Iconic Events acquires, markets, and distributes a diverse range of exciting events delivered to audiences in the comfort and convenience of their local theatres. For more information, visit www.Iconicreleasing.com

