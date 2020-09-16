Crafter Software Joins CVE Program as CVE Numbering Authority

Crafter CMS is an open source, Git-based headless content management system

The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures program is the de facto international standard for identifying and naming cyber security vulnerabilities.

Crafter CMS is positioned to occupy an important place in web technologies by providing a modern headless content platform, and has well-defined and documented security processes.” — Pascal Meunier Ph.D, CERIAS, Purdue University and CVE Board Member

RESTON, VA, USA, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crafter Software, the award-winning provider of innovative web content management solutions, announced today that it has been accepted into the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) program as a CVE Numbering Authority (CNA). CVE is an international, community-based effort that maintains a community-driven, open data registry of vulnerabilities. The CVE IDs assigned through the registry enable program stakeholders to rapidly discover and correlate vulnerability information used to protect systems against attacks.

The CVE List is built by CVE Numbering Authorities (CNAs). Every CVE record added to the list is assigned by a CNA. The CVE List feeds the U.S. National Vulnerability Database (NVD). CNAs are organizations authorized by the CVE Program to assign CVE IDs to vulnerabilities affecting products within their distinct, agreed-upon scope. Crafter Software will serve as a CNA related to all security issues that may arise with respect to the Crafter CMS open source project.

“The CVE Program relies on the community of vendors, end users, researchers, and more to discover and register vulnerabilities”, said Mike Vertal, President and CEO of Crafter Software. “A CVE enables two or more people or tools to refer to a vulnerability and know they are talking about the same issue, resulting in significant time, cost savings, and enhanced security. Crafter Software is proud to join the CVE program as a volunteer. We have designed Crafter CMS from the ground up to be highly secure and continue to invest in its secure architecture. Joining the CVE program furthers this investment, and will ensure that our user community and enterprise customers can develop and operate their digital experience applications on the most secure content management platform.”

“We welcome Crafter Software as a new CVE Numbering Authority (CNA) for the Crafter CMS open source project. Crafter CMS is positioned to occupy an important place in web technologies by providing a modern headless content platform, and has well-defined and documented security processes. In particular, security communications are defined in the Crafter CMS security issue flow, which calls for the use of the CVE. Crafter Software demonstrates its commitment to provide clear, timely and effective security communications by becoming a CNA,” Pascal Meunier Ph.D, Visiting Fellow, CERIAS, Purdue University and CVE Board Member.

About Crafter Software

Crafter Software is on a mission to replace the broken paradigm of traditional content management and to usher in a new era of fast, agile and easier development of innovative digital experiences. Our flagship product, Crafter CMS, is amazing for developers, easy for content editors, and fantastic for DevOps. We build our software solutions on the foundation of open source, transparency, robust architecture, high performance, superior quality, and outstanding customer support. Available on premise in the enterprise, SaaS in the cloud, and open source. Learn more at https://craftersoftware.com and https://craftercms.org

About the CVE Program

Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE®) is an international, community-based effort that maintains a community-driven, open data registry of vulnerabilities. The CVE IDs assigned through the registry enable program stakeholders to rapidly discover and correlate vulnerability information used to protect systems against attacks. The CVE Program currently has 136 CNA’s in 24 countries, globally across technologies and services.