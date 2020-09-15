SCP Health Launches Industry-Leading 24/7 Telehospitalist Service
SCP Health is excited to be among the first in the country to offer experienced telehospitalists at any point in the day or night, and for programs of any size or location.”LAFAYETTE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCP Health (SCP) announces the launch of a new 24/7 telehealth physician service for Hospital Medicine.
— Jackie Newman, Senior Vice President of eHealth at SCP Health
SCP Health has partnered with Hospital Medicine programs in the U.S. for nearly 20 years, providing best-in-class onsite physician staffing and program management. The company has offered nighttime telehealth support to those programs for the past five years and is now innovating further to make telehealth care available 24/7 in Hospital Medicine settings. By launching daytime telehospitalist services, SCP Health helps hospitals and health systems achieve even more efficient physician scheduling and realize significant cost savings.
“SCP Health is excited to be among the first in the country to offer experienced telehospitalists at any point in the day or night, and for programs of any size or location. The 24/7 model of telehealth support for Hospital Medicine programs is the latest in the line of telemedicine services that the healthcare industry has adopted,” explains Jackie Newman, Senior Vice President of eHealth at SCP Health.
Specifically, SCP Health’s 24/7 telehospitalist program offers:
• Board-certified, highly-experienced telemedicine physicians, evaluated through our NCQA accredited credentialing organization
• Intuitive, state-of-the-art mobile telemedicine cart powered by SOC Telemed
• Competitive price points that reflect each hospital’s specific resource usage
• Operational and training support from a dedicated SCP Health team, as well as ongoing 24/7 technical support
• Option for use of SCP Health’s full-service professional fee billing department
“The flexibility and customization available in SCP Health’s industry-leading combination of onsite and telehealth solutions are especially important at this particular point in time, as COVID-19 continues to stress the operational and financial stability of Hospital Medicine programs,” adds Newman. “The pandemic has catalyzed the acceptability and reimbursement for telehealth services, making it an excellent time for hospitals and systems to establish or expand these capabilities, and we are privileged to be with our clients as pioneers together in the 24/7 space.”
SCP Health is currently deploying 24/7 telehospitalists, powered by SOC Telemed, in hospitals and health systems across the United States. “Expanding hospitalist access across the country through telemedicine is a growing priority as health systems continue to seek ways to bring the best care available to their patients,” notes Paul Ricci, C.E.O. of SOC Telemed. “Our enterprise telemedicine platform, Telemed IQ, is already in use in more than 550 hospitals nationwide. We are excited to work with SCP Health to increase our collective reach while providing life-saving telemedicine access to patients in need.”
To learn more about SCP Health’s telehealth services, contact business_development@scp-health.com.
