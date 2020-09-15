State of North Carolina Virtual Career Expo set for Sept. 29

The State of North Carolina Virtual Career Expo will welcome jobseekers interested in careers in state government from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29. The online format will allow attendees to connect via computer, tablet or smartphone with recruiters from numerous state agencies and the University System.

“The Virtual Career Expo creates opportunities for jobseekers to make one-on-one connections with state recruiters to discuss rewarding career opportunities available in state government,” said Barbara Gibson, State Human Resources Director. “This format gives us great flexibility, allowing individuals to learn about the mission-critical positions that are available across North Carolina.”

The virtual event is open to all individuals interested in working with state agencies or the UNC System.

The State of North Carolina is committed to building a diverse and inclusive workforce, and we encourage transitioning military personnel, veterans, and military spouses, as well as those with disabilities to explore job opportunities.

A registration link and more details can be found at www.oshr.nc.gov/careerexpo. Participants are encouraged to register in advance, but same day registration is available.

The Virtual Career Expo will feature a dozen career- or agency-focused “rooms” where participants can chat one-on-one with recruiters and learn more about career opportunities with the State of North Carolina. Temporary and remote work assignments available through Temporary Solutions also will be featured.

Recruiters will be available to assist individuals with creating online accounts from which they may apply for state government jobs, as well as set alerts for job notifications in their field(s) of interest.

In addition, participants will be able to interact with representatives from the N.C. Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and NC4ME, as well as the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Vocational Rehabilitation Services. The event also will feature N.C. Department of Commerce representatives from NCWorks.

To view a complete list of current career opportunities, which today includes more than 500 postings, visit www.nc.gov/jobs.