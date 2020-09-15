The Workers Compensation Institute Partners to Present Cybersecurity Forum 2020

Cybersecurity Forum 2020 Event Logo

WCI co-presents Cybersecurity Forum 2020: a virtual event featuring keynotes by U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, Katie Arrington, CISO and many other honored speakers.

TALLAHASSEE, FL, USA, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WCI partners to present Cybersecurity Forum 2020: The Threats To You, Your Company and The Economy & Complying with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Standards, a virtual event taking place September 16th &17th, and featuring keynote addresses by U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, Katie Arrington, CISO of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, and many other honored speakers.

Jim McConnaughhay, Founder and General Chair of WCI, in partnership with the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, AIF Foundation, FloridaMakes and the U.S. Department of Defense Office of Economic Adjustment, is proud to bring the Cybersecurity Forum 2020, offered virtually, for the first time on September 16th-17th. This 2- day event will offer provide an in-depth look at cybersecurity issues and its importance in the world today.

McConnaughhay suggests, “Due to the enormity of data and information retained by employers, insurance companies and others dealing with workers compensation issues, the concern is whether previously required compliance with cybersecurity standards might be expanded to relate to data/information retained as a matter of law for workers compensation purposes.”

On day one, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) will present on the extreme importance of cybersecurity from an international standpoint. Selected industries will discuss their required sensitivity to cybersecurity concerns. A simulated cybersecurity breach will be demonstrated. Of additional significance is industry’s resilience planning and the U.S. Navy’s prediction of the consequences of a national crippling cyberattack on the economy of Florida. Finally, from an individual’s standpoint and that of an individual company, what are the legal and financial consequences of a cyber breach. Joining the discussion on this session will be the state Insurance Commissioner, David Altmaier, presenting on the consequences of cyber breaches and possible issues for collecting insurance policy coverages either on a first party (business interruption coverages) or third-party claim.

Day two dives into defining and teaching the new Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification standards, which require adherence by a company within the defense supply chain to include not only prime contractors but also subcontractors and suppliers of services and products to defense contractors and subcontractors. This newly defined protected data would include information relevant to workers’ compensation issues. These sessions will be presented by DoD representatives that have been responsible for overseeing and developing the new processes and standards, as well as by committee members that were responsible for the preparation of the new regulations. Whether you are seeking a “best practices” approach to providing cybersecurity or will be required to meet the new federally mandated standards that for some will become effective in 2020, this series of educational offerings provides a current model for responding to real cyber risks that touch all levels of society.

Event Details:

$49 to register

Visit https://www.wci360.com/cyber/ to register and view the full agenda

Who should attend: Risk Managers, Business Owners, C-Suite Executives Information Technology Professionals and more

Honored Guest Speakers Include: U.S. Senator Marco Rubio; FL CFO Jimmy Patronis; Congressman Michael Waltz, Katie Arrington, Chief Information Security Officer for the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Acquisition & Sustainment; Florida Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier, and Beverly Seay, Chair of the University of Central Florida Board of Trustees.

Panelist Dr. Tim Rudolf discusses the baseline of cybersecurity and why 1-2 is the minimum CMMC maturity level that every company in America should have.