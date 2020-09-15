Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,050 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,819 in the last 365 days.

50th Street Railroad Crossing Repairs Begin Thursday

LUBBOCK – Thursday, Sept. 17, afternoon the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) reduced east 50th Street (FM 835) to one-lane of traffic in each direction, at the railroad crossing just west of Martin Luther King, Jr. (MLK) Boulevard in the city of Lubbock.

The lane closures will allow Plainsman Switching Company to safely make repairs to the crossing. Motorists are urged to slow down and to watch out for railroad crews making the repairs.

The lane closures will be in place over the weekend. Work is anticipated to be completed Tuesday, Sept. 22, weather permitting, and all lanes reopened to traffic.

You just read:

50th Street Railroad Crossing Repairs Begin Thursday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.