50th Street Railroad Crossing Repairs Begin Thursday

LUBBOCK – Thursday, Sept. 17, afternoon the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) reduced east 50th Street (FM 835) to one-lane of traffic in each direction, at the railroad crossing just west of Martin Luther King, Jr. (MLK) Boulevard in the city of Lubbock.

The lane closures will allow Plainsman Switching Company to safely make repairs to the crossing. Motorists are urged to slow down and to watch out for railroad crews making the repairs.

The lane closures will be in place over the weekend. Work is anticipated to be completed Tuesday, Sept. 22, weather permitting, and all lanes reopened to traffic.