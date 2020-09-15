Lucky Fan to Receive Kidarah Giveaway at Launch of Much Anticipated New Single

Kidarah's style is both bold and vulnerable. It reveals a certain undisguised and intriguing sensual personality. Her vocal technique is unique and refreshing” — Ben Frazier, veteran broadcast journalist

LOS ANGLES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Josephine Jones

josephinejones@phicoprgroup.com

561-376-9817

WORLD WIDE RELEASE OF KIDARAH’S “ANYBODY SAYS” SET FOR SEPTEMBER 18, 2020

Lucky Fan to Receive Kidarah Giveaway at Launch of Much-Anticipated Hot New Single



Los Angeles, CA – September 15, 2020. Soultri Records is happy to announce that a lucky fan will receive a sought-after giveaway at the launch of Kidarah’s “Anybody Says.” singer/songwriter will be releasing her latest single on Friday, September 18, 2020. To culminate the release, Kidarah will be hosting a launch/listening party, beginning at 10:00 p.m. PST, 7:00 p.m. EST. The virtual event represents the culmination of a series of mini-concerts held in the weeks leading up to the September 18th release.

Kidarah says she is excited to bring “Anybody Says” to a wider audience: “It’s got a little bit of everything.’’ The song represents a departure from her typically conceptual material. “It’s very summery; pop, a little bit of EDM. It’s really where it’s at,” said Kidarah. The catchy ode to self-reliance has a distinctive theme that the artist, who co-wrote the song, hopes will resonate with listeners. “The message is simple: It’s about being exactly who you are and not really caring what anybody says about what and who you choose to be,” she went on to say. “It captures this exact sentiment and that makes me happy.”

The artist was thrilled with the Mini-Concert Series leading up to the worldwide release of “Anybody Says” and so were many of the viewers, which included industry participants and fans. One such viewer, Ben Frazier, veteran broadcast journalist and news anchor with WJXT-TV, said: ”Kidarah’s style is both bold and vulnerable. It reveals a certain undisguised and intriguing sensual personality. Her vocal technique is unique and refreshing!”

The “Anybody Says” launch event will be filled with surprises, and one fan from the live-streamed release “party” [September 18, 2020, 7:00 PM, PST, 10:00 PM EST], will be chosen randomly to receive a much-sought-after “Kidarah Hoodie.” The release event may be viewed on YouTube - http://youtu.be/YUIJL0m6NPA, TikTok - http://www.tiktok.com/@kidarah?lang=en and Instagram – http://www.instagram.com/kidarah/?hl=en.

“Anybody Says” will be available on streaming platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify. For more information on the release those interested may call/e-mail Josephine Jones at 561-376-9817/Josephinejones@phicoprgroup.com, or view the Press Kit at http://www.kidarah.com/one-sheet, password: Eyezontheprize.

Founded in 2017, Soultri Records was created to represent artists who demonstrate talent beyond the normally high standard required for success. The company seeks to expose the market to the artists who are pushing the envelope to deliver next-level music to those who appreciate works that touch the soul.

# # #