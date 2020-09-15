Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PSC to hold Workshop on Customer-Owned Renewable Generation

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) will hold a workshop on customer-owned renewable generation at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020. 

The workshop will provide a forum for PSC staff to brief Commissioners on the current law and policies about customer-owned renewable generation in Florida. Utilities and renewable industry representatives will also make presentations.

As Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the PSC must limit on-site public participation; therefore, no member of the public may attend in person.

The Commission Workshop will be broadcast on the Florida Channel (check your local listing) and is available on the PSC’s website.

For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com.

Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.

