PSC to hold Workshop on Customer-Owned Renewable Generation

The workshop will provide a forum for PSC staff to brief Commissioners on the current law and policies about customer-owned renewable generation in Florida. Utilities and renewable industry representatives will also make presentations.

As Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the PSC must limit on-site public participation; therefore, no member of the public may attend in person.

The Commission Workshop will be broadcast on the Florida Channel (check your local listing) and is available on the PSC’s website.

