Flashtalking Expands Procter and Gamble Relationship into Global Markets
We will continue to expand and further strengthen our in-market support for global advertisers. We’re delighted that Procter and Gamble is expanding with us in 2020.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flashtalking, the leading global independent primary ad server specializing in creative personalization, today announces that it is expanding its relationship with Procter and Gamble into worldwide markets. This is one of the strongest endorsements to date of Flashtalking's expansion strategy, which has steadily broadened its geographical footprint in order to support the needs of sophisticated global advertisers.
— John Nardone, Flashtalking CEO
“These have been an especially strong few years for Flashtalking and our clients around the world,” said Flashtalking CEO John Nardone. “As we build on our tech-led, wholly client-focused approach, we will continue to expand and further strengthen our in-market support for global advertisers in any number of regions. We’re delighted that Procter and Gamble is expanding with us in 2020.”
The news follows a strategic progression of increasingly valuable automation capabilities for Flashtalking clients, within the company’s concerted API integration initiative. This sequence includes their partnership with Nielsen announced earlier this year (https://www.flashtalking.com/blog/2020/2/20/flashtalking-and-nielsen-debut-enhanced-data-driven-offering-for-marketers), the introduction of verification trafficking (https://www.flashtalking.com/blog/2020/4/21/flashtalking-announces-doubleverify-and-moat-integrations-and-introduces-verification-trafficking-automation-to-the-industry), the roll-out of integrated DSP Trafficking Automation with The Trade Desk (https://www.flashtalking.com/blog/2020/4/23/flashtalking-launches-dsp-trafficking-automation) and more recently their accelerated expansion of API partnerships into Video and OTT. Further, the company expects to announce their formal integration with Facebook in the coming months. Collectively, these integrations provide workflow automation that dramatically increases productivity, reduces trafficking errors and speeds time to get campaigns live in market.
Flashtalking continues to thrive, methodically expanding its global footprint, with brand and agency clients, and regional offices to service them, in markets including Japan, Singapore, Milan, Barcelona, Paris and Brazil -- all the while steadily announcing essential product updates (https://www.flashtalking.com/blog/2019/10/22/flashtalking-unveils-redesign-of-its-state-of-the-art-creative-decision-trees) and training agency teams (https://www.flashtalking.com/blog/2019/11/21/introducing-flashtalking-certification) in an effort to strengthen their cooperative work to service the world’s greatest brands. This now includes Procter & Gamble.
About Flashtalking
Flashtalking is a data-driven ad management and analytics technology company. We help sophisticated marketers use data to personalize advertising, analyze its effectiveness and optimize performance across channels and formats. Our platform leads the market with innovative products and services to ensure creative relevance and unbiased, actionable insights, powered by proprietary cookieless tracking, data unification and algorithmic attribution. Born in the UK, established worldwide, Flashtalking spans the globe with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, London, Leeds, Cologne, Hamburg, Amsterdam, and Sydney. For more information visit www.flashtalking.com.
