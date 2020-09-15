Christianity, Creation Care, and Climate Change Align in Insightful and Thought Provoking Documentary
New film examining environmentalism and evangelicalism - Cowboy & Preacher: The Life & Times of Tri Robinson - via live streaming event, DVD, and VOD.
COWBOY AND PREACHER aims at unconverted Christians who may not take creation-care seriously while offering non-Christians an understanding of conservative evangelical life, values, and mindset.”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Ocean Avenue Entertainment and Director/Producer Will Fraser have released the much-anticipated documentary COWBOY AND PREACHER: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF TRI ROBINSON on DVD and streaming through Amazon Prime.
Tonight, Fraser and film subject Pastor Tri Robinson will also participate in a special online interactive event. This virtual “Campfire Chat” will also feature prominent leaders in Conservative Christianity as well as Environmental and Creation Care communities, including Cassandra Carmichael, the Executive Director of National Religious Partnership for the Environment, and Matthew Sleeth, author of “Serve God, Save the Planet.”
Viewers are encouraged to interact with the panelists by asking questions and sharing thoughts on topics of evangelicalism and environmentalism. The online screening begins at 7:30 pm ET, September 15, with the live Campfire Chat immediately following. Tickets for the COWBOY & PREACHER event can be found at https://live.theatricast.com/events.
The motion picture soundtrack, with original music by Richard Quesnel, is available in the US through Apple Music and on Spotify. https://open.spotify.com/album/2YGsTftyHPsCzn9pnrXmnw
COWBOY AND PREACHER shares the life of Tri Robinson, an evangelical pastor in Idaho who is also a life-long environmentalist. Tri has battled throughout his life to try to get many people of faith to realize that being a conservative Christian and an environmentalist are not mutually exclusive. Most environmental films seem to be framed for a liberal audience – i.e. they preach to the converted. COWBOY AND PREACHER aims at unconverted Christians who may not take creation-care seriously while offering non-Christians an understanding of conservative evangelical life, values, and mindset.
In an election year, during a global health emergency, while wildfires burn out of control in the west and hurricanes batter the south, the film is exceptionally timely. In the film, we see Tri’s efforts to create a green conservative church and unite this idea with his life as a rancher, all while developing a Christian system of ideas that unites environmentalism with moral development and action to battle climate change.
ABOUT PASTOR TRI ROBINSON
Tri Robinson communicates with a passion that embraces his diverse life experiences as the backdrop for the greater purpose to see the world changed for the better. At the very core of this cause is reformation on many fronts – a deep, authentic walk with God, innovative education, ethical godly leadership, and living a sustainable lifestyle that leaves a positive impact on the environment. Driven by a strong faith and passion for the Kingdom of God, Tri has given the greater part of his adult life to Christian leadership. After a profound life-changing experience in 1980 while working among the Karen Hill Tribe people on the border of Burma and Thailand, he and his wife Nancy made the decision that Tri would leave public education and enter fulltime ministry. They served for eight years as associate pastors for the Desert Vineyard in Lancaster, California. In 1989, they moved to Idaho to establish and build the Vineyard Christian Fellowship of Boise. Over the next 25 years, Vineyard Boise grew into a strong outreaching church with a membership of about 3000 people. They have developed a 25 - acre campus of facilities which serves the community around them as well as the world’s poor. www.trirobinson.org.
ABOUT WILL FRASER
Will Fraser is an award-winning documentary filmmaker. He was educated at three contrasting universities – Dalhousie in Canada, Cambridge in the UK, and the University of Mississippi in the USA. He is a musician, writer, and filmmaker, fired by the will to make change through filmmaking. He has won numerous awards for his documentaries that make classical music fascinating and accessible (BBC Music Magazine “best DVD” twice, and the Deutschenschallplattenkritikpreis three times). These music films include Martinikerk Rondeau, The Genius of Cavaillé-Coll, and Maximum Reger. He is fascinated by America and has made three films about the country so far – Soul Searching for the Blues, Once Upon a Time in Knoxville, and Cowboy and Preacher: The Life and Times of Tri Robinson. Outwardly he is mild-mannered, but in his heart, he follows the burning film sense of directors like Sam Peckinpah. www.fuguestatefilms.co.uk
