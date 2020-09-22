TeleMessage to Deliver Mobile Communication Archiving for the Microsoft 365 Compliance Solutions

TeleMessage Logo TeleMessage-Microsoft 365 Compliance Connector

TeleMessage – in collaboration with Microsoft – is pleased to announce the general availability of 8 mobile communication connectors for Microsoft 365.

We are thrilled to be chosen by Microsoft as a partner to bolster their compliance connectors portfolio. This integration will bring tremendous value to our joint customers.” — Guy Levit

ACTON, MA, USA, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TeleMessage – in collaboration with Microsoft – is pleased to announce the general availability of 8 mobile communication connectors for Microsoft 365. These connectors allow customers to capture and archive all popular forms of mobile communication, such as SMS, MMS, voice calls, as well as WhatsApp chats and calls.

The TeleMessage connectors enable mobile communication capture for firms that need to comply with mobile archiving and surveillance financial regulations, such as FINRA, MiFID II, SEC, etc., and address state and local regulations, including the Public Records Acts, Freedom of Information requests, and more. The offering is available for corporate-owned phones, as well as employee-owned BYOD mobile devices.

The following TeleMessage connectors are available via Microsoft 365 Connector Catalog.

• Network Archiver: Capture communication directly from leading mobile carriers, such as AT&T, Verizon, Bell, TELUS and Telefonica O2.

• Android Archiver: Capture native mobile communications using a lightweight agent on Android phones.

• Enterprise Number Archiver: Adds a second recorded number on any mobile device while separating private and business communications of employees. All business communication is captured and archived.

• WhatsApp Archiver: Capture WhatsApp messages and calls, using WhatsApp on your mobile, Web or Desktop, while enabling an option of separating the personal and the recorded business WhatsApp communication.

The TeleMessage connectors enable easy to use, high-fidelity data ingestion for Microsoft 365 Compliance solutions including Information governance, Communication Compliance, Advanced eDiscovery and Insider Risk Management.

“We are excited to add mobile communication archiving for Microsoft 365,” said Guy Levit, CEO of TeleMessage. “Our connectors simplify barriers for regulated enterprises and leverage the power of Microsoft 365 as a centralized location for storing, managing, and capturing the mobile text, calls, and chats of regulated employees. We are thrilled to be chosen by Microsoft as a partner to bolster their compliance connectors portfolio. This integration will bring tremendous value to our joint customers.”

“We hear from customers that having greater visibility into the volume and location of sensitive data within their organizations is critical, especially in a time of remote or hybrid work," said Alym Rayani, General Manager for Microsoft Compliance at Microsoft Corp. "Partnering with TeleMessage enables us to extend compliance solutions to non-Microsoft third-party data sources, such as a variety of mobile communication data sources, to help customers manage compliance for their whole environment."

Firms can trial the TeleMessage mobile archiving connectors for Microsoft 365. Enable text messaging, calls and WhatsApp communication archiving for your regulated employees. Get started by filling this request form, or by adding the TeleMessage connector from the Microsoft connector catalog.



About TeleMessage

TeleMessage is widely recognized as an innovative messaging leader providing enterprises and mobile operators with mobility solutions and next-generation wireless communication technologies. Founded in 1999, TeleMessage has been helping organizations of all sizes across industries, including financial services, government, healthcare and network carriers globally to leverage the power of the mobile channel with our robust communications platform. The TeleMessage products portfolio includes: Mobile Archiver, Secure Enterprise Messaging and Mass Messaging. For more information, visit: www.telemessage.com