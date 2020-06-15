TeleMessage Joins Verint’s Financial Compliance Partner Program

TeleMessage Logo Mobile Archiver Compliant Mobile Archiving

Transforming Financial Services Compliance for The Digital Age

ACTON, MA, USA, June 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TeleMessage Inc., a leading global mission critical technology solutions specialist with domain expertise in mobile communication capture for banking and financial institutions, today announced it has joined the financial compliance partner program managed by Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™.

TeleMessage offers mobile communication capture and archiving for corporate and “bring your own device” BYOD phones— Android and iOS devices on all mobile carriers—while facilitating the recording of a variety of mobile communication channels such as voice calls, SMS, MMS and WhatsApp chats and calls. The TeleMessage platform facilitates open banking and mobile engagements of investment advisers, traders, broker dealers and private bankers with their customers and other financial contacts by enabling mobile communication to remain compliant with FINRA, SEC, MiFID II and similar regulation requirements.

Verint’s Financial Compliance solution—available both in the cloud and on-premise—supports modern work processes and offers a broad range of capabilities to help the financial industry tackle risk and regulatory compliance. Recognized in the 2019 Buy-Side Technology Awards, the solution delivers capabilities that can prevent non-compliant incidents from occurring and make sense of large volumes of unstructured data. By outpacing other industry solutions that only offer capture-and-archive capability, Verint’s Financial Compliance helps organizations work proactively to maintain adherence, avoid fines and reduce the cost of compliance.

“Organizations are struggling to maintain compliance as they migrate to mobile messaging, amidst increasing FINRA, SEC, MiFID II and MSA enforcement action in this channel,” says Guy Levit, CEO of TeleMessage. “We are confident that adding the TeleMessage mobile archiving suite to the Verint offering gives financial firms a trusted, cost-effective solution for managing their mobile communications infrastructure and gaining new business insights. We look forward to partnering with Verint to achieve this.”

“Today, the financial compliance landscape is more complex than ever before. Some say technology is the answer, but only the right, proven solutions coupled with in-depth industry knowledge and expertise will ultimately help customers reach their goals,” says Verint’s John Bourne, senior vice president, global channels and alliances. “That’s why we’ve carefully selected solutions, services and support providers to participate in Verint’s Financial Compliance Partner program. We are pleased to welcome TeleMessage to our growing network of financial market experts in this field who are helping organizations address increasing regulatory demands.”

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence® solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimization and cyber intelligence. Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries—including over 85 percent of the Fortune 100—count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn more about how we’re creating A Smarter World with Actionable Intelligence® at www.verint.com.

About TeleMessage Inc.

TeleMessage is widely recognized as an innovative messaging leader providing enterprises and mobile operators with mobility solutions and next-generation wireless communication technologies. Founded in 1999, TeleMessage has been helping organizations of all sizes across industries, including financial services, government, healthcare, and network carriers globally to leverage the power of the mobile channel with our robust communications platform. The TeleMessage products portfolio includes: Mobile Archiver, Secure Enterprise Messaging and Mass Messaging. For more information, visit: www.telemessage.com.

