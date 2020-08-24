TeleMessage Logo Finovate Awards Mobile Archiver

TELEMESSAGE NAMED A FINOVATE AWARDS FINALIST AS BEST REGTECH SOLUTION

ACTON, MA, USA, August 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TeleMessage Inc., a provider of mobile communication capture and archiving for compliance with financial regulations, has been named a finalist as the Best RegTech Solution in the annual Finovate Awards.

The award is given to a bank, FI, or fintech company that excels in the field of regulatory compliance without disrupting customer experience or creating inefficiencies for bank employees.

The TeleMessage Mobile Archiver allows financial firms to freely communicate with customers, partners and other bank employees over WhatsApp, WeChat and Mobile devices while capturing and archiving all mobile calls and chats.

It allows regulated bank employees modern communication without any education or complex tools: employees use the native WhatsApp or WeChat applications from their mobile devices or from the web and desktop.

The innovative communication opens mobile communication barriers and allows direct interaction on any mobile phone, iOS or Android device, either corporate owned or a BYOD device of the employee.

It drops complexities and barriers that limited compliant communication with customers. Employees can use it from the office or from home, without the need for training, nor complex deployments.

TeleMessage allows the bank’s compliance teams have full visibility of all call and chat interactions conducted by employees, while utilizing the firms current regulation and compliance platforms; thereby removing the need for complicated integration. It enables financial institutions to utilize the value of their existing archiving and surveillance investments by layering mobile communication into existing core compliance platforms – maintaining the same tools and rules, thus avoiding lengthy training and integrations. It is also the only solution in the market that can record WhatsApp Voice calls over both iPhones and Android phones.

“TeleMessage is revolutionizing the way financial firms interact with customers. We eliminate the complexities of utilizing modern mobile communication by regulated employees. We allow employees and customers native WhatsApp, WeChat and mobile interactions – opening a new era in customer experience.”

said Guy Levit, CEO of TeleMessage, “We do it all while overcoming the complexities of legacy platforms, letting firms go live in days even if their employees are still working from home. The communication of banks must evolve, employees and customers have already embraced mobile interactions, and expect the same ease when communicating with regulated firms. Our team is honored to be recognized by Finovate as one of the industry’s Best RegTech Solutions – we are commitment to continue innovation and drive the transformation of this regulated market.”

About TeleMessage Inc.

TeleMessage is widely recognized as an innovative messaging leader providing enterprises and mobile operators with mobility solutions and next-generation wireless communication technologies. Founded in 1999, TeleMessage has been helping organizations of all sizes across industries, including financial services, government, healthcare and network carriers globally to leverage the power of the mobile channel with our robust communications platform. The TeleMessage products portfolio includes: Mobile Archiver, Secure Enterprise Messaging and Mass Messaging. For more information, visit: www.telemessage.com