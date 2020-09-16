Softlink IC at the CIL & IL Connect 2020 Virtual Conference Sept 21-25!
Make sure you catch up with our Sales and Account Manager Matt Coy
In the nonstop tsunami of global information, librarians provide us with floaties and teach us to swim.”BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Softlink Information Centres is thrilled to be attending the CIL and IL Connect 2020. The opportunity we are looking forward to!
Matt Coy, Softlink IC's Sales and Account Manager, EMEA and North America, is excited to be a part of the online conference. He is looking forward to catching up with some of our Liberty and illumin customers.
He is also keen to meet up with librarians and knowledge managers who would like more information on either, or both, of our products. With the conference theme of Preparing for New Technologies and Communities why not see what our products can do to help you meet the challenge.
We are very proud of Liberty and illumin and Matt is always happy to show them off! Book and view a demonstration of our library management or research management system within 60 days of the conference to receive a $25.00 voucher from your favorite coffee shop!
What more could you want? Between an impressive list of distinguished speakers and interesting topics, lots of catch ups and new people to meet, not to mention the possibility of a few good coffees, the conference promises to be a wonderful experience. We look forward to seeing you there.
