Acutrack brings “book fulfillment” to WooCommerce
This partnership will allow Acutrack to help WooCommerce merchants with its technology-driven book fulfillment and media fulfillment services
LIVERMORE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acutrack, the market leader in Books, DVDs, USB thumb drive fulfillment is proud to announce its partnership with WooCommerce, the immensely popular open-source eCommerce plugin for WordPress.
— Acutrack CEO Raj Barman
This partnership will allow Acutrack to help WooCommerce merchants with its technology-driven book fulfillment and media fulfillment services. WooCommerce merchant will have seamless integration with Acutrack fulfillment software to automate order fulfillment, inventory management - a completely streamlined process of supply chain management.
“WooCommerce merchants now don’t have to spend time and place orders manually with those print-on-demand book printing houses like Lulu or Amazon. Acutrack integration gives them the freedom to focus on their core business and enjoy the automation with book fulfillment”, Poornima Rajkumar, Director of Marketing
WooCommerce and Acutrack are both big on flexibility and scalability. The partnership brings merchants the opportunity to evolve and grow. With a dedicated support team and online dashboard, Acutrack assures you can always keep track of your orders, thus being on top of your business all the time.
“Acutrack sees itself as an industry leader in the space of publishing logistics”, said Acutrack CEO Raj Barman. “In this role, we are helping content holders to deliver their content on Books, DVDs or USB thumb drives. It is exciting to start our partnership with WooCommerce, a truly global community, to help its members grow their business by offering their digital content in physical media.”
About Acutrack:
Acutrack is a technology-driven, e-commerce fulfillment company - with a specialization in publishing books and media-on-demand. We are one of the only companies that offer both fulfillment and publishing services, allowing our customers to seamlessly integrate all of their logistical needs with just one partner. Acutrack’s presence in both the coasts of US and also Europe cuts down on high zone, high-cost shipments.
We are a perfect fit for anyone who has content to fulfill and publish, such as self-publishers, marketers, and trainers. Acutrack is your behind-the-scenes logistics partner, letting you focus on just one thing - growing your business!
