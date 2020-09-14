Executive Actions

|Executive Order 2020-62
|Updating the Utah COVID-19 Level of Restriction.
|Active
|Executive Order 2020-61
|Declaring a State of Emergency Due to Severe Weather.
|Active
|Executive Order 202-60
|Updating the Utah COVID-19 Level of Restriction.
|Inactive
|Executive Order 2020-59
|Extending the State Facilities Face Covering Requirement.
|Active
|Executive Order 2020-58
|Wildland Fire Management.
|Active
|
Executive Order 2020-57
|Extending the Utah COVID-19 Level of Restriction.
|Inactive
|Executive Order 2020-56
|Updating the State Facilities Face Covering Requirement.
|Inactive
|Executive Order 2020-55
|Reauthorizing the Suspension of Enforcement of Statutes Relating to Telehealth Services.
|Active
|Executive Order 2020-54
|Reauthorizing the Suspension of Enforcement of Utah Code Section 32B-5-309 Regarding Ceasing Operation of Certain Retail Licensees.
|Active
|Executive Order 2020-53
|Reauthorizing the Suspension of Enforcement of Provisions of the Utah Postretirement Reemployment Restrictions Act.
|Active
|Executive Order 2020-52
|Reauthorizing the Suspension of Utah Administrative Code R671-302 Regarding Public Access to Board of Pardons and Parole Hearings.
|Active
|Executive Order 2020-51
|Declaring a State of Emergency Due to the Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic.
|Active
|Executive Order 2020-50
|Adopting Version 4.10 of the Phased Guidelines for the General Public and Businesses to Maximize Public Health and Economic Reactivation.
|Inactive
|Executive Order 2020-49
|Extending the Utah COVID-19 Public Health Risk Status.
|Inactive
|Executive Order 2020-48
|Extending Face Coverings Requirement in State Facilities.
|Inactive
|Executive Order 2020-47
|Wildland Fire Management.
|Inactive
|Executive Order 2020-46
|Adopting Version 4.9 of the Phased Guidelines for the General Public and Businesses to Maximize Public Health and Economic Reactivation.
|Inactive
|Executive Order 2020-45
|Extending Face Coverings Requirement in State Facilities.
|Inactive
|Executive Order 2020-44
|Adopting version 4.8 of the Phased Guidelines for the General Public and Businesses to Maximize Public Health and Economic Reactivation.
|Inactive
|Executive Order 2020-43
|Updating the Declaration of a State of Emergency Due to Civil Unrest of July 9, 2020.
|Inactive
|Executive Order 2020-42
|Updating the Declaration of a State of Emergency Due to Civil Unrest of July 9, 2020.
|Inactive
|Executive Order 2020-41
|Updating Requirements Regarding Face Coverings in State Facilities.
|Inactive
|Executive Order 2020-40
|Extending the Utah COVID-19 Public Health Risk Status.
|Inactive
|Executive Order 2020-39
|Declaring a State of Emergency Due to Civil Unrest.
|Inactive
|Executive Order 2020-38
|Rescinding Executive Order 2020-5 Regarding the Open and Public Meetings Act.
|Inactive
|Executive Order 2020-37
|Wildland Fire Management.
|Inactive
|Executive Order 2020-36
|Updating Requirements Regarding Face Coverings in State Facilities.
|Inactive
|Executive Order 2020-35
|Updating Requirements Regarding Face Coverings in State Facilities.
|Inactive
|Executive Order 2020-34
|Requiring Face Coverings in State Facilities.
|Inactive
|Executive Order 2020-33
|Adopting Version 4.7 of the State COVID-19 Public Health Risk Status Phased Guidelines.
|Inactive
|Executive Order 2020-32
|Updating the Utah COVID-19 Health Risk Status in Certain Counties.
|Inactive
|Executive Order 2020-31
|Updating the Utah COVID-19 Health Risk Status in Certain Areas and Adopting Version 4.6 of the Phased Guidelines.
|Inactive
|
Executive Order 2020-30
|Extending the Orange (Moderate Risk) and Yellow (Low Risk) Utah COVID-19 Health Risk Status through June 12, 2020.
|Inactive
|Executive Order 2020-29
|Declaring a State of Emergency Due to Civil Unrest.
|Inactive
|Executive Order 2020-28
|Wildland Fire Management.
|Inactive
|Executive Order 2020-27
|Moving the Utah COVID-19 Health Risk Status to Yellow (Low Risk) in Grand County, West Valley City, and Magna.
|Inactive
|Executive Order 2020-26
|Updating the Utah COVID-19 Health Risk Status Phased Guidelines to Version 4.5.
|Inactive
|Executive Order 2020-25
|Moving the Utah COVID-19 Public Health Risk Status in Bluff and Mexican Hat to Orange (Moderate Risk).
|Inactive
|Executive Order 2020-24
|Moving the Utah COVID-19 Public Health Risk Status in Summit County and Wasatch County to Yellow (Low Risk).
|Inactive
|Executive Order 2020-23
|Suspending Enforcement of Statutes Relating to Telehealth Services and Updating Citations.
|Inactive
|Executive Order 2020-22
|Moving the Utah COVID-19 Public Health Risk Status to Yellow With Certain Exceptions.
|Inactive
|Executive Order 2020-21
|Suspending Enforcement of Utah Code Section 32B-5-309 Regarding Ceasing Operation of Certain Retail Licensees.
|Inactive
|Executive Order 2020-20
|Updating the State COVID-19 Public Health Risk Status Phased Guidelines to Version 4.1.
|Inactive
|Executive Order 2020-19
|Moving the State COVID-19 Public Health Risk Status From Red (High Risk) to Orange (Moderate Risk).
|Inactive
|Executive Order 2020-18
|Temporarily Suspending Certain Provisions of the Utah Code Regarding Vehicle Registration.
|Inactive
|Executive Order 2020-17
|Wildland Fire Management.
|Inactive
|Executive Order 2020-16
|Establishing a Requirement for Individuals Entering Utah to Complete a Travel Declaration Form.
|Inactive
|Executive Order 2020-15
|Establishing a Requirement for Individuals Entering Utah to Complete a Travel Declaration Form.
|Inactive
|Executive Order 2020-14
|Suspending Certain Provisions of the Utah Election Code Regarding Signature Gathering for Local Referenda.
|Inactive
|Executive Order 2020-13
|Temporarily Suspending Residential Evictions of Individuals Experiencing Wage or Job Loss as a Result of COVID-19.
|Inactive
|Executive Order 2020-12
|Suspending Certain Provisions of the Utah Election Code Regarding Signature Gathering for Local Referenda.
|Inactive
|Executive Order 2020-11
|Suspending Certain Statutes Governing Eviction Proceedings.
|Inactive
|Executive Order 2020-10
|Suspending the Enforcement of a Statute Related to the Industrial Assistance Account.
|Inactive
|Executive Order 2020-09
|Suspending Provisions of the Utah Postretirement Reemployment Restrictions Act.
|Inactive
|Executive Order 2020-08
|Suspending Certain Provisions of the Utah Election Code Regarding Signature Gathering.
|Inactive
|Executive Order 2020-07
|Suspending Enforcement of Statutes Relating to Telehealth Services.
|Inactive
|Executive Order 2020-06
|Declaring a State of Emergency Due to Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake.
|Inactive
|Executive Order 2020-05
|Suspending the Enforcement of Provisions of Utah Code Sections 52-4-202 and 52-4-207, and Related State Agency Orders, Rules, and Regulations, Due to Infectious Disease COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus.
|Inactive
|Executive Order 2020-04
|Temporarily Suspending Utah Administrative Code R82-2-201 Regarding Liquor Returns, Refunds and Exchanges.
|Inactive
|Executive Order 2020-03
|Temporarily Suspending Utah Administrative Code R671-302 Regarding Public Access to Board of Pardons and Parole Hearings
|Inactive
|Executive Order 2020-02
|Suspending the Enforcement of Utah Code Subsections 20A-9-407(3)(a) and 20A-9-408(3)(b) Due to Infectious Disease COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus.
|Inactive
|Executive Order 2020-01
|Declaring a State of Emergency Due to Infectious Disease COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus.
|Inactive