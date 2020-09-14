Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 928 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,516 in the last 365 days.

Executive Actions

Executive Order 2020-62 Updating the Utah COVID-19 Level of Restriction. Active Executive Order 2020-61 Declaring a State of Emergency Due to Severe Weather. Active Executive Order 202-60 Updating the Utah COVID-19 Level of Restriction. Inactive Executive Order 2020-59 Extending the State Facilities Face Covering Requirement. Active Executive Order 2020-58 Wildland Fire Management. Active Executive Order 2020-57 Extending the Utah COVID-19 Level of Restriction. Inactive Executive Order 2020-56 Updating the State Facilities Face Covering Requirement. Inactive Executive Order 2020-55 Reauthorizing the Suspension of Enforcement of Statutes Relating to Telehealth Services. Active Executive Order 2020-54 Reauthorizing the Suspension of Enforcement of Utah Code Section 32B-5-309 Regarding Ceasing Operation of Certain Retail Licensees. Active Executive Order 2020-53 Reauthorizing the Suspension of Enforcement of Provisions of the Utah Postretirement Reemployment Restrictions Act. Active Executive Order 2020-52 Reauthorizing the Suspension of Utah Administrative Code R671-302 Regarding Public Access to Board of Pardons and Parole Hearings. Active Executive Order 2020-51 Declaring a State of Emergency Due to the Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic. Active Executive Order 2020-50 Adopting Version 4.10 of the Phased Guidelines for the General Public and Businesses to Maximize Public Health and Economic Reactivation. Inactive Executive Order 2020-49 Extending the Utah COVID-19 Public Health Risk Status. Inactive Executive Order 2020-48 Extending Face Coverings Requirement in State Facilities. Inactive Executive Order 2020-47 Wildland Fire Management. Inactive Executive Order 2020-46 Adopting Version 4.9 of the Phased Guidelines for the General Public and Businesses to Maximize Public Health and Economic Reactivation. Inactive Executive Order 2020-45 Extending Face Coverings Requirement in State Facilities. Inactive Executive Order 2020-44 Adopting version 4.8 of the Phased Guidelines for the General Public and Businesses to Maximize Public Health and Economic Reactivation. Inactive Executive Order 2020-43 Updating the Declaration of a State of Emergency Due to Civil Unrest of July 9, 2020. Inactive Executive Order 2020-42 Updating the Declaration of a State of Emergency Due to Civil Unrest of July 9, 2020. Inactive Executive Order 2020-41 Updating Requirements Regarding Face Coverings in State Facilities. Inactive Executive Order 2020-40 Extending the Utah COVID-19 Public Health Risk Status. Inactive Executive Order 2020-39 Declaring a State of Emergency Due to Civil Unrest. Inactive Executive Order 2020-38 Rescinding Executive Order 2020-5 Regarding the Open and Public Meetings Act. Inactive Executive Order 2020-37 Wildland Fire Management. Inactive Executive Order 2020-36 Updating Requirements Regarding Face Coverings in State Facilities. Inactive Executive Order 2020-35 Updating Requirements Regarding Face Coverings in State Facilities. Inactive Executive Order 2020-34 Requiring Face Coverings in State Facilities. Inactive Executive Order 2020-33 Adopting Version 4.7 of the State COVID-19 Public Health Risk Status Phased Guidelines. Inactive Executive Order 2020-32 Updating the Utah COVID-19 Health Risk Status in Certain Counties. Inactive Executive Order 2020-31 Updating the Utah COVID-19 Health Risk Status in Certain Areas and Adopting Version 4.6 of the Phased Guidelines. Inactive Executive Order 2020-30 Extending the Orange (Moderate Risk) and Yellow (Low Risk) Utah COVID-19 Health Risk Status through June 12, 2020. Inactive Executive Order 2020-29 Declaring a State of Emergency Due to Civil Unrest. Inactive Executive Order 2020-28 Wildland Fire Management. Inactive Executive Order 2020-27 Moving the Utah COVID-19 Health Risk Status to Yellow (Low Risk) in Grand County, West Valley City, and Magna. Inactive Executive Order 2020-26 Updating the Utah COVID-19 Health Risk Status Phased Guidelines to Version 4.5. Inactive Executive Order 2020-25 Moving the Utah COVID-19 Public Health Risk Status in Bluff and Mexican Hat to Orange (Moderate Risk). Inactive Executive Order 2020-24 Moving the Utah COVID-19 Public Health Risk Status in Summit County and Wasatch County to Yellow (Low Risk). Inactive Executive Order 2020-23 Suspending Enforcement of Statutes Relating to Telehealth Services and Updating Citations. Inactive Executive Order 2020-22 Moving the Utah COVID-19 Public Health Risk Status to Yellow With Certain Exceptions. Inactive Executive Order 2020-21 Suspending Enforcement of Utah Code Section 32B-5-309 Regarding Ceasing Operation of Certain Retail Licensees. Inactive Executive Order 2020-20 Updating the State COVID-19 Public Health Risk Status Phased Guidelines to Version 4.1. Inactive Executive Order 2020-19 Moving the State COVID-19 Public Health Risk Status From Red (High Risk) to Orange (Moderate Risk). Inactive Executive Order 2020-18 Temporarily Suspending Certain Provisions of the Utah Code Regarding Vehicle Registration. Inactive Executive Order 2020-17 Wildland Fire Management. Inactive Executive Order 2020-16 Establishing a Requirement for Individuals Entering Utah to Complete a Travel Declaration Form. Inactive Executive Order 2020-15 Establishing a Requirement for Individuals Entering Utah to Complete a Travel Declaration Form. Inactive Executive Order 2020-14 Suspending Certain Provisions of the Utah Election Code Regarding Signature Gathering for Local Referenda. Inactive Executive Order 2020-13 Temporarily Suspending Residential Evictions of Individuals Experiencing Wage or Job Loss as a Result of COVID-19. Inactive Executive Order 2020-12 Suspending Certain Provisions of the Utah Election Code Regarding Signature Gathering for Local Referenda. Inactive Executive Order 2020-11 Suspending Certain Statutes Governing Eviction Proceedings. Inactive Executive Order 2020-10 Suspending the Enforcement of a Statute Related to the Industrial Assistance Account. Inactive Executive Order 2020-09 Suspending Provisions of the Utah Postretirement Reemployment Restrictions Act. Inactive Executive Order 2020-08 Suspending Certain Provisions of the Utah Election Code Regarding Signature Gathering. Inactive Executive Order 2020-07 Suspending Enforcement of Statutes Relating to Telehealth Services. Inactive Executive Order 2020-06 Declaring a State of Emergency Due to Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake. Inactive Executive Order 2020-05 Suspending the Enforcement of Provisions of Utah Code Sections 52-4-202 and 52-4-207, and Related State Agency Orders, Rules, and Regulations, Due to Infectious Disease COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Inactive Executive Order 2020-04 Temporarily Suspending Utah Administrative Code R82-2-201 Regarding Liquor Returns, Refunds and Exchanges. Inactive Executive Order 2020-03 Temporarily Suspending Utah Administrative Code R671-302 Regarding Public Access to Board of Pardons and Parole Hearings Inactive Executive Order 2020-02 Suspending the Enforcement of Utah Code Subsections 20A-9-407(3)(a) and 20A-9-408(3)(b) Due to Infectious Disease COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Inactive Executive Order 2020-01 Declaring a State of Emergency Due to Infectious Disease COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Inactive

You just read:

Executive Actions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.