Executive Actions

Executive Order 2020-62 Updating the Utah COVID-19 Level of Restriction. Active

Executive Order 2020-61 Declaring a State of Emergency Due to Severe Weather. Active

Executive Order 202-60 Updating the Utah COVID-19 Level of Restriction. Inactive

Executive Order 2020-59 Extending the State Facilities Face Covering Requirement. Active

Executive Order 2020-58 Wildland Fire Management. Active

Executive Order 2020-57 Extending the Utah COVID-19 Level of Restriction. Inactive

Executive Order 2020-56 Updating the State Facilities Face Covering Requirement. Inactive

Executive Order 2020-55 Reauthorizing the Suspension of Enforcement of Statutes Relating to Telehealth Services. Active

Executive Order 2020-54 Reauthorizing the Suspension of Enforcement of Utah Code Section 32B-5-309 Regarding Ceasing Operation of Certain Retail Licensees. Active

Executive Order 2020-53 Reauthorizing the Suspension of Enforcement of Provisions of the Utah Postretirement Reemployment Restrictions Act. Active

Executive Order 2020-52 Reauthorizing the Suspension of Utah Administrative Code R671-302 Regarding Public Access to Board of Pardons and Parole Hearings. Active

Executive Order 2020-51 Declaring a State of Emergency Due to the Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic. Active

Executive Order 2020-50 Adopting Version 4.10 of the Phased Guidelines for the General Public and Businesses to Maximize Public Health and Economic Reactivation. Inactive

Executive Order 2020-49 Extending the Utah COVID-19 Public Health Risk Status. Inactive

Executive Order 2020-48 Extending Face Coverings Requirement in State Facilities. Inactive

Executive Order 2020-47 Wildland Fire Management. Inactive

Executive Order 2020-46 Adopting Version 4.9 of the Phased Guidelines for the General Public and Businesses to Maximize Public Health and Economic Reactivation. Inactive

Executive Order 2020-45 Extending Face Coverings Requirement in State Facilities. Inactive

Executive Order 2020-44 Adopting version 4.8 of the Phased Guidelines for the General Public and Businesses to Maximize Public Health and Economic Reactivation. Inactive

Executive Order 2020-43 Updating the Declaration of a State of Emergency Due to Civil Unrest of July 9, 2020. Inactive

Executive Order 2020-42 Updating the Declaration of a State of Emergency Due to Civil Unrest of July 9, 2020. Inactive

Executive Order 2020-41 Updating Requirements Regarding Face Coverings in State Facilities. Inactive

Executive Order 2020-40 Extending the Utah COVID-19 Public Health Risk Status. Inactive

Executive Order 2020-39 Declaring a State of Emergency Due to Civil Unrest. Inactive

Executive Order 2020-38 Rescinding Executive Order 2020-5 Regarding the Open and Public Meetings Act. Inactive

Executive Order 2020-37 Wildland Fire Management. Inactive

Executive Order 2020-36 Updating Requirements Regarding Face Coverings in State Facilities. Inactive

Executive Order 2020-35 Updating Requirements Regarding Face Coverings in State Facilities. Inactive

Executive Order 2020-34 Requiring Face Coverings in State Facilities. Inactive

Executive Order 2020-33 Adopting Version 4.7 of the State COVID-19 Public Health Risk Status Phased Guidelines. Inactive

Executive Order 2020-32 Updating the Utah COVID-19 Health Risk Status in Certain Counties. Inactive

Executive Order 2020-31 Updating the Utah COVID-19 Health Risk Status in Certain Areas and Adopting Version 4.6 of the Phased Guidelines. Inactive

Executive Order 2020-30 Extending the Orange (Moderate Risk) and Yellow (Low Risk) Utah COVID-19 Health Risk Status through June 12, 2020. Inactive

Executive Order 2020-29 Declaring a State of Emergency Due to Civil Unrest. Inactive

Executive Order 2020-28 Wildland Fire Management. Inactive

Executive Order 2020-27 Moving the Utah COVID-19 Health Risk Status to Yellow (Low Risk) in Grand County, West Valley City, and Magna. Inactive

Executive Order 2020-26 Updating the Utah COVID-19 Health Risk Status Phased Guidelines to Version 4.5. Inactive

Executive Order 2020-25 Moving the Utah COVID-19 Public Health Risk Status in Bluff and Mexican Hat to Orange (Moderate Risk). Inactive

Executive Order 2020-24 Moving the Utah COVID-19 Public Health Risk Status in Summit County and Wasatch County to Yellow (Low Risk). Inactive

Executive Order 2020-23 Suspending Enforcement of Statutes Relating to Telehealth Services and Updating Citations. Inactive

Executive Order 2020-22 Moving the Utah COVID-19 Public Health Risk Status to Yellow With Certain Exceptions. Inactive

Executive Order 2020-21 Suspending Enforcement of Utah Code Section 32B-5-309 Regarding Ceasing Operation of Certain Retail Licensees. Inactive

Executive Order 2020-20 Updating the State COVID-19 Public Health Risk Status Phased Guidelines to Version 4.1. Inactive

Executive Order 2020-19 Moving the State COVID-19 Public Health Risk Status From Red (High Risk) to Orange (Moderate Risk). Inactive

Executive Order 2020-18 Temporarily Suspending Certain Provisions of the Utah Code Regarding Vehicle Registration. Inactive

Executive Order 2020-17 Wildland Fire Management. Inactive

Executive Order 2020-16 Establishing a Requirement for Individuals Entering Utah to Complete a Travel Declaration Form. Inactive

Executive Order 2020-15 Establishing a Requirement for Individuals Entering Utah to Complete a Travel Declaration Form. Inactive

Executive Order 2020-14 Suspending Certain Provisions of the Utah Election Code Regarding Signature Gathering for Local Referenda. Inactive

Executive Order 2020-13 Temporarily Suspending Residential Evictions of Individuals Experiencing Wage or Job Loss as a Result of COVID-19. Inactive

Executive Order 2020-12 Suspending Certain Provisions of the Utah Election Code Regarding Signature Gathering for Local Referenda. Inactive

Executive Order 2020-11 Suspending Certain Statutes Governing Eviction Proceedings. Inactive

Executive Order 2020-10 Suspending the Enforcement of a Statute Related to the Industrial Assistance Account. Inactive

Executive Order 2020-09 Suspending Provisions of the Utah Postretirement Reemployment Restrictions Act. Inactive

Executive Order 2020-08 Suspending Certain Provisions of the Utah Election Code Regarding Signature Gathering. Inactive

Executive Order 2020-07 Suspending Enforcement of Statutes Relating to Telehealth Services. Inactive

Executive Order 2020-06 Declaring a State of Emergency Due to Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake. Inactive

Executive Order 2020-05 Suspending the Enforcement of Provisions of Utah Code Sections 52-4-202 and 52-4-207, and Related State Agency Orders, Rules, and Regulations, Due to Infectious Disease COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Inactive

Executive Order 2020-04 Temporarily Suspending Utah Administrative Code R82-2-201 Regarding Liquor Returns, Refunds and Exchanges. Inactive

Executive Order 2020-03 Temporarily Suspending Utah Administrative Code R671-302 Regarding Public Access to Board of Pardons and Parole Hearings Inactive

Executive Order 2020-02 Suspending the Enforcement of Utah Code Subsections 20A-9-407(3)(a) and 20A-9-408(3)(b) Due to Infectious Disease COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Inactive