FDLE arrests former Gulf Breeze Mayor for Voyeurism

For Immediate Release September 14, 2020   GULF BREEZE, Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement today arrested Edward Merrill Gray III, 58, of 1 Gray Oaks Lane, Gulf Breeze on eight counts of video voyeurism, one count of interception of oral communication and the misdemeanor charges of stalking and installation of a tracking device.     FDLE Special Agent in Charge Jack Massey said, “As a long-time trusted public figure, Gray violated the trust and privacy of four young men from our community. FDLE agents, analysts, and digital forensic consultants worked together to thoroughly investigate the allegations and uncover the facts of the case.”   Agents began their investigation in June after receiving a complaint and served a search warrant in August at Gray’s residence.  Gray met the young men through a variety of community organizations he was associated with.    If you have additional information about Edward Merrill Gray III that may relate to this case or other victims, please contact FDLE Pensacola at (800) 226-8574.   Gray was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail on $101,000 bond.  The investigation will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 1st Judicial Circuit.   For Further Information Contact: Gretl Plessinger, Jessica Cary or Jeremy Burns FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001

