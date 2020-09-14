Miller Public Relations Expands to East Coast
New Location on Amelia Island in Nassau County, Florida
With a strong presence in Florida, it felt like the right time to expand our reach to better serve the medical communities there.”COLLEYVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2020 has brought some unexpected challenges. Individuals, schools, businesses and entire industries have been scrambling to adjust and function in the midst of a world health pandemic.
While many businesses have struggled, others have flourished by innovating, meeting needs, adjusting services to match the current climate and moving the economy forward. Miller Public Relations, based in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, falls in the latter group and is excited to announce plans to open a second office on Amelia Island in Nassau County, Florida.
“In our 25 years in business, we’ve always had a presence on the east coast and have represented many clients over the years all up and down the eastern seaboard,” said Cyndi Miller, CEO of Miller Public Relations. “With a strong presence in Florida, it felt like the right time to expand our reach to better serve the medical communities there.”
In its 25 years, Miller Public Relations has represented medical practices of all sizes, retailers, auto dealerships, restaurants and more. With clients across the country, the firm has grown and evolved but never lost sight of the highly personalized care and responsiveness it has come to be known for. Its tagline? Yes, we can.
Miller Public Relations is an award-winning, nationally recognized traditional and digital Marketing-PR-Advertising agency primarily serving the medical and wellness communities. For more information, visit millerpublicrelations.com The Florida office can be reached by calling (904) 310-9444 and the Texas office at (817) 281-3440.
Tammy Hinojos
Miller Public Relations
+1 8172813440
email us here