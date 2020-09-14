Droisys Named to CRN’s 2020 Solution Provider 500 List As Top 500 Company in North America
Each year, CRN releases its list of top 500 solution providers, a ranking of the leading IT channel partner organizations across North America by revenue.
Droisys is growing as a company, and we owe it to our hardworking team members and client-first approach.”FREMONT, CA, USA, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The companies on this year’s CRN Solution Provider 500 list are meeting new challenges brought by COVID-19 head-on, and Droisys Inc ranks among the top companies on the list. CRN’s Solution Provider 500 list serves as the industry’s benchmark for recognizing the top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants, and as a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with top solution providers.
— Amit Goel
“The pandemic has been a challenge, but it has also served as an opportunity,” said Amit Goel, CEO of Droisys. “We are tackling the pandemic head on. We have adjusted our strategic objectives and goals, and we are seeing results. Droisys is growing as a company, and we owe it to our hardworking team members and client-first approach.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has upended the global economy and the IT industry. As the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, businesses went into lockdown, layoffs became widespread, and what had been a booming economy ground to a near-halt. Gartner’s 2020 forecast, updated on July 13, predicts that worldwide IT spending will decline 7.3 percent to $3.5 trillion in 2020. Solution providers, from global IT services companies to the smallest VARs, are being tested this year as never before, and they have risen to the occasion.
Droisys is a global software development and innovation company headquartered in Silicon Valley, with offices in Las Vegas, New York, and India. Droisys provides full-service software development, identifying opportunities and building complex digital transformation strategies. Droisys specializes in AI and machine learning to develop app prototypes and full-scale solutions as well as business development strategy to maximize efficiency and ensure value for partners.
