Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,029 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,564 in the last 365 days.

National Sheriffs’ Association HQ Uses Secured Communications’ Platform & Mercury Meeting Encrypted Videoconferencing

National Sheriffs' Association

National Sheriffs' Association

Secured Communications' Products, Mercury (Encrypted HD Videoconferencing) & Artemis (Encrypted Public Safety Communications - Messaging, Calling, File Sharing)

Secured Communications' Products, Mercury (Encrypted HD Videoconferencing) & Artemis (Encrypted Public Safety Communications - Messaging, Calling, File Sharing)

Secured Encrypted HD Videoconferencing Platform Powered by Secured Communications

MERCURY Powered by Secured Communications

NSA Headquarters Uses Secured Communications’ Public Safety Communications & Mercury Platforms, Offers Discount As A Benefit to Membership

Secured Communications enables us to deliver another level of benefit to our membership while also expanding our ability to protect sensitive information during online meetings & other communications.”
— Jonathan Thompson, NSA Executive Director and CEO
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Sheriffs’ Association (NSA) is using Mercury Meeting, the secured encrypted videoconferencing platform powered by Secured Communications, LLC, for online conferencing and remote meeting operations. NSA approved Mercury Meeting for headquarters’ online and remote meeting use after a technical review and successful field trials. NSA has also entered into a partnership with Secured Communications to give Association members special access to both Mercury Meeting and Secured Communications’ encrypted public safety communications platform, Artemis, which includes secured messaging, audio calls and file sharing, at reduced cost as a public safety agency benefit.

Mercury Meeting is an encrypted high definition audio/video conferencing system with proprietary technologies to control the security and privacy of online meetings. Artemis is a secured encrypted messaging, voice, and file sharing platform specifically designed for public safety applications. Both platforms are powered by Secured Communications.

These two communications technologies can significantly benefit law enforcement agencies with the secured remote conferencing capability and 24/7 operational non-radio communications and information sharing. They also allow for on-demand intra- and inter-agency communications, including secured encrypted information sharing with other public safety, local government, and community stakeholders.

Both of these encrypted communications solutions provided by Secured Communications are trusted by law enforcement, counterterrorism and public safety professionals worldwide to protect and streamline their most sensitive and urgent communications.

“Our partnership with Secured Communications will enable us to deliver another level of benefit to our membership while also expanding our ability to protect sensitive information during online meetings and other communications,” said Jonathan Thompson, NSA Executive Director and CEO. “Headquarters is already using Mercury Meeting and we look forward to introducing our members to both encrypted communications systems for their local agency applications.”

About Secured Communications
Secured Communications is the global leader in safeguarding communications. Developed by former senior FBI, law enforcement and technology leaders with privacy and security in mind, Secured Communications protects information with the most advanced encrypted communications solutions. Trusted by counter terrorism, vetted corporations and public safety agencies worldwide, Secured Communications offers its enterprise communications suite, the Global Secured Network®, interconnecting web, PC and mobile devices in a private worldwide communication network for secured encrypted videoconferencing, messaging, voice calls, and file sharing. Media Contact: media@securedcommunications.com.

About the National Sheriffs’ Association
NSA is one of the largest associations of law enforcement professionals in the U.S., representing the more than 3,000 elected Sheriffs across the nation, and with a total membership of over 13,000. A non-profit organization dedicated to professionalism in the law enforcement field, NSA has also served throughout its eighty-year history as an information resource for law enforcement as well as State and Federal government.

Media
Secured Communications
+1 775-232-5093
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

More Information: Mercury Powered by Secured Communications

You just read:

National Sheriffs’ Association HQ Uses Secured Communications’ Platform & Mercury Meeting Encrypted Videoconferencing

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.