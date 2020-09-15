National Sheriffs’ Association HQ Uses Secured Communications’ Platform & Mercury Meeting Encrypted Videoconferencing
National Sheriffs' Association
Secured Communications' Products, Mercury (Encrypted HD Videoconferencing) & Artemis (Encrypted Public Safety Communications - Messaging, Calling, File Sharing)
MERCURY Powered by Secured Communications
NSA Headquarters Uses Secured Communications’ Public Safety Communications & Mercury Platforms, Offers Discount As A Benefit to Membership
Mercury Meeting is an encrypted high definition audio/video conferencing system with proprietary technologies to control the security and privacy of online meetings. Artemis is a secured encrypted messaging, voice, and file sharing platform specifically designed for public safety applications. Both platforms are powered by Secured Communications.
These two communications technologies can significantly benefit law enforcement agencies with the secured remote conferencing capability and 24/7 operational non-radio communications and information sharing. They also allow for on-demand intra- and inter-agency communications, including secured encrypted information sharing with other public safety, local government, and community stakeholders.
Both of these encrypted communications solutions provided by Secured Communications are trusted by law enforcement, counterterrorism and public safety professionals worldwide to protect and streamline their most sensitive and urgent communications.
“Our partnership with Secured Communications will enable us to deliver another level of benefit to our membership while also expanding our ability to protect sensitive information during online meetings and other communications,” said Jonathan Thompson, NSA Executive Director and CEO. “Headquarters is already using Mercury Meeting and we look forward to introducing our members to both encrypted communications systems for their local agency applications.”
About Secured Communications
Secured Communications is the global leader in safeguarding communications. Developed by former senior FBI, law enforcement and technology leaders with privacy and security in mind, Secured Communications protects information with the most advanced encrypted communications solutions. Trusted by counter terrorism, vetted corporations and public safety agencies worldwide, Secured Communications offers its enterprise communications suite, the Global Secured Network®, interconnecting web, PC and mobile devices in a private worldwide communication network for secured encrypted videoconferencing, messaging, voice calls, and file sharing. Media Contact: media@securedcommunications.com.
About the National Sheriffs’ Association
NSA is one of the largest associations of law enforcement professionals in the U.S., representing the more than 3,000 elected Sheriffs across the nation, and with a total membership of over 13,000. A non-profit organization dedicated to professionalism in the law enforcement field, NSA has also served throughout its eighty-year history as an information resource for law enforcement as well as State and Federal government.
