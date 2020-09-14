TrueChoicePack’s Progress Disposable Face Mask Wins the 2020 Progressive Grocer – Editors’ Picks Award!

Progressive Grocer-2020 Editors Pick_Best New product _ Progress Face Mask Progressive Grocer-2020 Editors Pick_Best New product _ Progress Face Mask TrueChoicePack's Branded PPE Products- FaceMasks, Wipes, Gloves etc.

TCP’s high efficiency Disposable Face Mask, launched under their all-new Progress brand, has landed them a spot on this year’s list.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrueChoicePack (TCP) has been named a winner in the 2020 Progressive Grocer Editors’ Picks Contest for Best New Product. Each year, Progressive Grocer (PG) recognizes outstanding companies and their newly launched product of choice, for its innovation and exclusivity. TCP’s high efficiency Disposable Face Mask, launched under their all-new Progress brand, has landed them a spot on this year’s list.

PGs Editors’ Picks is known for being one of the greatest honors a company can receive for successful product innovation, marketability, and differentiation. This year, contest entrants were judged based on the following criteria: Innovation, Impact, and Overall Value. The Progress Disposable Face Mask finds itself atop one of the most notable consumer-goods lists for its protection, comfort, and flexible design.

“The launch of our Progress brand, featuring a wide array of products, namely PPE, has gotten off to a tremendous start,” says Heena Rathore, CEO of TrueChoicePack. “As the pandemic continues to affect all our communities, we’re glad to be able to offer a product that helps keep people safe. When it comes to face masks, comfort and dual filtration are key; Progress has both.”

Although wearing a face mask does not offer absolute protection, it is better than having no level of protection. When combined with social distancing and handwashing, wearing a mask when out in public can help to keep you safe and healthy. TCP’s head of R&D notes, “Face masks protect both the wearer and those around them. Progress Disposable Face Masks will work to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” says Rakesh Rathore, Ph.D., and COO of TrueChoicePack. Progress is ready to rise to the occasion to meet consumer demands by maintaining high levels of backup inventory. As the demand for face masks becomes greater, Progress has the capability to keep people supplied.

TrueChoicePack is a total solutions provider for private label brands, customized disposables, and PPE products. They are a proven expert in the design, manufacturing & distribution of products to the retail and food & beverage industries, as well as to consumers. Their goal is to provide customers with disposables that maximize quality, efficiency, sustainability and profitability. To meet these goals, they offer products that are made from renewable and compostable materials, as well as traditional paper and plastic materials.