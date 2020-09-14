Empire Plumbing Now HomeAdvisor Screened & Approved

A local plumbing company has been screened and approved by one of the top home service marketplaces.

ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Empire Plumbing announced today that it has been screened and approved by HomeAdvisor.

"We are very excited to be screened and approved (https://www.homeadvisor.com/rated.EmpirePlumbing.48863126.html)," said a company spokesperson for Empire Plumbing, an Ontario, California-based company.

HomeAdvisor is a leading nationwide digital home services marketplace to match homeowners and prescreened service professionals. HomeAdvisor is an easy way for homeowners to find and connect with trusted home improvement, maintenance, and repair professionals.

Established in 2015, Empire Plumbing's purpose is to make its clients' lives more meaningful through integrity and quality work.

When it comes to plumbing, the company spokesperson noted that plumbing issues can cause a significant amount of damage to people's homes or businesses, and those costs are only going to make the cost of hiring a qualified, professional plumber in Ontario seem all the more reasonable.

As to how customers rate Empire Plumbing, one customer on HomeAdvisor identified as Cathemae C. in Monrovia, Calif., said she hired the company to install and replace a water heater.

"It was an excellent experience all around," she wrote. "I was pleased and impressed by everyone I dealt with. In particular, Richard was professional, friendly, and a pleasure to work with. The next time I have any sort of plumbing issue, I will be calling them again."

But she isn't the only one raving about Empire Plumbing. A second customer identified as Roy O. in Covina, Calif., said he hired the company to help with a camera locate breakage for a plumbing system.

"The plumber who came from Empire Plumbing "Richard" arrived early, which was great," he wrote. "Richard solved the drain blockage very quickly for a reasonable fee. The original plumber from another company could not solve the problem in over an hour and wanted ten times the amount paid (which included taking out the tile shower floor, etc.). Richard was very polite, professional, clean, and did not criticize the previous plumber. I will definitely call Empire Plumbing in the future and recommend them to my family and friends."

For more information, please visit https://www.empireplumber.com/about.html and https://www.empireplumber.com/blog

About Empire Plumbing

In operation since 2015, Empire Plumbing operates with integrity and customer services to make each client’s life a little easier, because let’s face it! When you are calling plumbing, it’s not because you’re having the best day! The good and honest folks at Empire Plumbing know this and rush to your aid with trained technicians, free estimates, and quality service. Whether it’s a plumbing emergency, a pressure test, or inspection, Empire is the number to call in the Ontario and Greater Orange area.

Contact Details:

Gabe Ruiz

616 W 5th St

Ontario, CA 91762

United States

Ph:909-559-0968

