Creative Destruction Lab launches innovative risk management program in Madison

The Toronto-based Creative Destruction Lab (CDL) runs several entrepreneurship programs focused on industries as varied as agriculture and quantum computing. In providing opportunities for scalable, seed-stage, science- and technology-based companies across Canada, England, France and now the U.S., it recognizes that while early-stage venture capital tends to be concentrated on the coasts, scientific breakthroughs are not.

That’s why it’s no surprise CDL has launched its latest program in Wisconsin. As home to both the University of Wisconsin-Madison and American Family Insurance, Madison is an ideal location for CDL to launch a new program on risk management.

CDL Risk will leverage the knowledge and technical expertise found at American Family Insurance and UW-Madison’s top-ranked risk and insurance program to nurture entrepreneurs working on tech-based solutions for identifying, assessing, preventing, mitigating and transferring risk.

CDL’s Risk 2020 cohort launches in October. Startups participating in the nine-month program will be mentored by experienced entrepreneurs and technology experts. The program also provides access to business development support from UW-Madison MBA students, and connects participants with interested angel investors and leading venture capital firms.

For more information on how to participate as a mentor or apply for future cohorts, visit the program’s page on the Creative Destruction Lab website.