Ancillare Wins Multi-Million Dollar Contracts with Top Pharmaceutical Companies; Partners on Fifteen COVID-19 Trials
Ancillare, the Industry leader in Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain, captures several multi-million dollar contracts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In tandem with the long-term, structured capital we’ve secured, these new contracts support our commitment to deliver innovation across the supply chain and throughout the entire clinical trial space.”HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain (CTASC) leader Ancillare, LP, the first and only Life Sciences company dedicated to Ancillary Supply Chain for Phase I-IV clinical research, today announced it has closed several multi-million dollar three-to-five year contracts with major global pharmaceutical companies.
The series of large wins marks another step toward Ancillare’s diversification goals, which aim to grow its offerings worldwide. Earlier this year, the company announced it had secured a multi-million dollar debt financing deal with Fulton Bank, which enabled progress toward enhancing its technology services, expanding to new verticals, and beginning to execute a long-term acquisitions strategy.
“This milestone reflects Ancillare’s orientation toward growth and creates further opportunities to expand our services,” said Dr. Joanne Santomauro, Chief Executive Officer. “In tandem with the long-term, structured capital we’ve secured, these new contracts support our commitment to deliver innovation across the supply chain and throughout the entire clinical trial space.”
The new business wins add to Ancillare’s extensive portfolio, which now includes fifteen ongoing COVID-19 trials for which the company is providing CTASC management.
“With the urgency the pandemic has imposed on the pharmaceutical world, clinical trial Sponsors need reliable supply and equipment solutions,” Santomauro added. “We attribute our recent successes to the fact that we are not just another supplier, but instead a true partner with a consultative and forward-thinking approach. These wins are a testament to Ancillare’s end-to-end consultative approach to CTASC.”
About Ancillare, LP
Ancillare is the first and only Life Sciences company dedicated to Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain (CTASC) for Phase I-IV clinical research. Ancillare arms Sponsors of global clinical trials with customized, end-to-end supply plans, enabling developers of new therapies to optimize their supply chains using streamlined processes, extensive global buying power, a vast depot network, and proven teams of clinical, procurement, operations, logistics and regulatory experts. Ancillare’s industry-shaping model navigates the complexities of the Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain to reduce both the overall cost and cycle time of clinical trials, and greatly improve operational efficiency across all levels of the value chain.
Ancillare has supported more than 4,000 clinical trials across 200,000 clinical sites over 100 countries with corporate offices in the United States and United Kingdom, and distribution hubs in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Netherlands, Philippines, Russia, Taiwan, and Ukraine. To learn more, visit Ancillare.com.
