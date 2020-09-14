COVID-19 Daily Update 9-14-2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., September 14, 2020, there have been 487,714 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 12,820 total cases and 275 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 91-year old female from Cabell County, an 84-year old female from Kanawha County, a 78-year old male from Grant County, a 66-year old male from Harrison County, an 86-year old male from Harrison County, a 76-year old male from Harrison County, a 75-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 83-year old female from Kanawha County. “As we honor the lives of these West Virginians, we must continue to do our part to slow the growth of this virus by being thoughtful, responsible and safe,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our thoughts go out to all who are grieving during this time.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (37), Berkeley (884), Boone (176), Braxton (9), Brooke (105), Cabell (658), Calhoun (22), Clay (29), Doddridge (17), Fayette (475), Gilmer (19), Grant (147), Greenbrier (117), Hampshire (95), Hancock (135), Hardy (75), Harrison (324), Jackson (229), Jefferson (401), Kanawha (2,019), Lewis (37), Lincoln (144), Logan (547), Marion (244), Marshall (140), Mason (125), McDowell (80), Mercer (380), Mineral (149), Mingo (301), Monongalia (1,715), Monroe (144), Morgan (45), Nicholas (69), Ohio (332), Pendleton (46), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (58), Preston (142), Putnam (403), Raleigh (423), Randolph (230), Ritchie (11), Roane (41), Summers (28), Taylor (114), Tucker (15), Tyler (15), Upshur (59), Wayne (320), Webster (7), Wetzel (46), Wirt (9), Wood (333), Wyoming (80).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested . Such is the case of Clay, Hancock, Jefferson, and Tucker counties.