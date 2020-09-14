The Wagner Law Group Appoints Sholom Fine and Alexander Olsen as Partners
I have watched both Sholom and Alex develop into the outstanding ERISA attorneys that they have become and I am truly proud to call them my partners.”BOSTON, MA, USA, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wagner Law Group, widely recognized as the country’s top ERISA and employee benefits law firm, has announce that attorneys Sholom M. Fine and Alexander Olsen have been elevated to the position of Partner. “I have watched both Sholom and Alex develop into the outstanding ERISA attorneys that they have become and I am truly proud to call them my partners,” says Marcia Wagner, the firm’s founder and Managing Partner.
— Marcia S. Wagner, founder and Managing Partner
Sholom Fine has been with The Wagner Law Group since 2006, specializing in ERISA and employee benefits. He advises clients on a wide variety of tax-qualified retirement plan issues, including plan documentation and required governmental reporting. Mr. Fine also has extensive experience counseling clients whose benefit plans are under audit by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) or the Department of Labor (DOL) and regularly advises clients on the correction of plan document and operational failures that could otherwise lead to plan disqualification. He has wide experience with correction submissions under the DOL’s Voluntary Fiduciary Correction Program (VFCP) and Delinquent Filer Voluntary Compliance Program (DFVCP), as well as the IRS’s Employee Plans Compliance Resolution System (EPCRS) (both the Voluntary Correction Program and Self Correction Program) and the Employee Plans Voluntary Closing Agreement Program (EPVCAP).
Alexander Olsen regularly counsels clients on a wide variety of ERISA matters, including qualified plans and ERISA fiduciary and prohibited transaction issues. Mr. Olsen has in-depth experience in preparing expert witness testimony, particularly in relation to ERISA Title I litigation involving fiduciary conduct and prohibited transactions. He also represents clients before the IRS and DOL in connection with audits, qualified plan submissions, corrections, as well as other compliance-related matters. In addition, Mr. Olsen advises clients on the administration of welfare benefit plans and the termination of employee benefit plans (including orphaned plans).
