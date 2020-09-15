Soft Robotics Inc. Announces Global Availability of the New mGrip Gripper System Specific to the FANUC CRX Series
BEDFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soft Robotics Inc, a company pioneering the use of AI and advanced materials to enable global manufacturers to protect and extend their supply chain operations announced today, supported by FANUC CORPORATION, the world’s largest robot manufacturer, the launch of a new mGrip Adaptable Gripper System, a fully-integrated product solution for the FANUC CRX Series Collaborative Robot Platform. This new product includes a CRX-specific software application that will allow easy setup and configuration of the mGrip Adaptable Gripper System directly from the CRX tablet teach pendant.
The CRX is the next-generation platform in collaborative robots, combining high-quality design, unparalleled durability, and high-performance functionality which FANUC is known for with a sleek and easy-to-use icon-based teach pendant.
“Soft Robotics is delighted to have continued our strategic relationship with FANUC through the development of the mGrip Adaptable Gripper System for the CRX-series robot platform,” said Mark Chiappetta, COO of Soft Robotics. “Our experience over the past few years working directly with end-user customers has provided a deep understanding of usability and programming requirements, especially in the collaborative market segment. This knowledge allowed our engineering team to quickly develop an easy-to-understand and easy-to-use, icon-based application for the CRX teach pendant.”
The mGrip Adaptable Gripper System provides unparalleled functionality in the pick and place market due to the ability of the soft fingers to adapt to product variation in real-time. mGrip is able to pick up product and place it into the desired packaging materials with both the precision and speed that the most demanding manufacturers require. This unique soft gripper design allows a product to be grasped quickly, securely and moved at high speeds without product damage or dropping as commonly experienced with vacuum or other hard, mechanical solutions. The high-performance capability of the CRX series, combined with the fast and precise performance of mGrip will allow manufacturers to automate processes in consumer packaged goods, primary and secondary food packaging, and logistics while at the same time allowing the flexibility and safety required in a collaborative application. The combination of the FANUC CRX series and the Soft Robotics mGrip Adaptable Gripper system will enable customers to achieve automation performance in a class of itself.
“We look forward to educating and supporting the global FANUC sales team and Authorized System Integrators about this new integrated platform,” said Jeff Beck Executive Chairman of Soft Robotics. “We believe the combination of the CRX series and mGrip will provide a disruptive solution in the fast-growing collaborative space.
About Soft Robotics, Inc
Soft Robotics, Inc designs and manufactures advanced technologies that enable automation of variable products and processes. Powered by advanced material science and AI, Soft Robotics’ SuperPick and mGrip technology solutions adapt to today’s ever-changing manufacturing supply chain without the cost and complexity of traditional robotic systems. Since the company’s inception, its technology platform has experienced substantial customer validation and adoption, with production installations running 24/7 for global customers in Food & Beverage, Consumer Packaged Goods, Order Fulfillment and Reverse Logistics.
Soft Robotics is backed by leading venture capital firms and strategic investors that include Calibrate Ventures, Hyperplane Venture Capital, Material Impact, Scale Venture Partners, FANUC, ABB Technology Ventures, Honeywell Ventures, Tekfen Ventures, and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. For more information, please visit www.softroboticsinc.com or follow the company @SoftRoboticsInc.
Mark Chiappetta
