PROJECT ON HIGHWAY 12 FROM MCLAUGHLIN TO THE GRAND RIVER

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, September 9, 2020 Contact: John Villbrandt, Mobridge Area Engineer

MCLAUGHLIN, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says work on Highway 12 from about one mile west of the Grand River to 1.5 miles west of McLaughlin will begin Monday, Sept. 14.

The road will be milled to remove one inch of the existing oxidized asphalt surface to reduce roughness. The milled material will be recycled with 20 percent going back into the new two-inch thick asphalt overlay. The remaining material will be mixed with gravel to be used on shoulders and on a future grading project.

The milling and paving are expected to take approximately three weeks to complete.

Drivers can expect one lane traffic controlled with flaggers and a pilot car, reduced speeds, suddenly slowing and stopped traffic, and delays up to 15 minutes. Motorists also need to be aware of construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane.

Some loose gravel may be present after each day’s milling operation and fresh oil once paving begins. There will also be heavy truck traffic on Highway 12 during construction and motorists may want to find an alternate route.

The final phase of the project planned for early October will place shoulder rumble strips along this stretch of highway. The SDDOT has seen a 20% reduction in fatal and serious injury run-off-road crashes since shoulder rumble strips started being used on state highways in 2010.

The prime contractor on this $5.7 million project is Bituminous Paving, Inc. of Ortonville, Minnesota.

The completion date for this project is Nov. 13, 2020.

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511.

- 30 -