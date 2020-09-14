Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2020 Online Fundraising Day for Nonprofits

Community Cats Podcast Fundraising Day 2020 Logo

A virtual one-day conference to help animal nonprofits navigate fundraising in a COVID-19 world

WARREN, VERMONT, USA, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How is COVID-19 affecting fundraising for animal welfare nonprofits across the country? For many nonprofit organizations, it’s an unknown world when it comes to raising money, with new ideas and virtual innovation needing to happen with the cancellation of virtual events.

With the pandemic, social upheaval, and other serious issues affecting the animal welfare community, how should organizations raise money to support programs and initiatives? Join the Community Cats Podcast for a full day of tips, tricks, and best practices when it comes to raising funds during challenging economic times.

The event will happen on Saturday, October 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST. The seminars will be recorded and available to watch at a later date as well. The event is just $25. To register, go to: https://www.communitycatspodcast.com/fundraising-day-2020/

You'll hear from animal welfare nonprofit leaders and other fundraising professionals from across the United States on a range of topics, from engaging donors to fundraising virtually. You won't want to miss this virtual training that is sure to inspire you with new ideas to reach your fundraising goals.
Speakers throughout the weekend include fundraising and development experts from the Humane Network, Get Fully Funded, Animal Humane Society, Virtuous Software, Humane Rescue Alliance, Oregon Humane Society, and BWF fundraising consultants. Anyone who works or volunteers at a nonprofit are invited to attend, as many of the strategies are applicable to everyone who is trying to raise money during this time of COVID-19.

The Community Cats Podcast is the brainchild of Stacy LeBaron. Stacy has more than 20 years of experience working with community cats in Massachusetts. She was the president of the Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society for 16 years. The podcast hopes to help create a more humane community for cats and provide education, information, and dialogue that will create a supportive environment to empower people to help cats in their community. For more information about the podcast, go to: https://www.communitycatspodcast.com or call 978-239-2090.

2020 Online Fundraising Day for Nonprofits

