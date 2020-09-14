Rutland Barracks / DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:20B403565

TROOPER: Ryan Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT #: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: September 13th, 2020 at approximately 1735 hours

LOCATION: US Route 7 at Parker Road

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Philip Ketchen

AGE: 65

SEAT BELT: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: Silver Toyota Tacoma

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Passenger side damage

INJURIES: No Injuries

HOSPITAL: N/A

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD COND: Dry

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On September 13th, 2020 at approximately 1735 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash on US Route 7, at the intersection with Parker Road, in the Town of Pittsford. Upon arrival, Troopers located a 2020 Toyota Tacoma off the east side of the roadway. Troopers identified the operator as Philip Ketchen, while speaking with Ketchen about the crash, Troopers observed several signs of impairment. Ketchen was screened for DUI and subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. He was processed at the Rutland State Police Barracks and released with a citation to appear at Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: September 28, 2020 at approximately 1000 hours