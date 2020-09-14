Rutland Barracks / DUI Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20B403565
TROOPER: Ryan Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT #: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: September 13th, 2020 at approximately 1735 hours
LOCATION: US Route 7 at Parker Road
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Philip Ketchen
AGE: 65
SEAT BELT: Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford
DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: Silver Toyota Tacoma
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Passenger side damage
INJURIES: No Injuries
HOSPITAL: N/A
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD COND: Dry
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On September 13th, 2020 at approximately 1735 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash on US Route 7, at the intersection with Parker Road, in the Town of Pittsford. Upon arrival, Troopers located a 2020 Toyota Tacoma off the east side of the roadway. Troopers identified the operator as Philip Ketchen, while speaking with Ketchen about the crash, Troopers observed several signs of impairment. Ketchen was screened for DUI and subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. He was processed at the Rutland State Police Barracks and released with a citation to appear at Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: September 28, 2020 at approximately 1000 hours