Crown and Compass Career Coaching Is Now Offering Voxer Coaching To Assist Those Who Suffered Pandemic Related Job Loss
Julie Lokun is offereing an innovative method of coaching to those who have suffered pandemic-related job loss.ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crown and Compass Coaching has introduced an innovative coaching style to support those affected by recent job loss. Julie Lokun, the CEO of Crown and Compass Coaching is offering Voxer Coaching free to those who have suffered pandemic-related job loss. Voxer coaching utilized the Voxer App, which is a walkie talkie style app that allows clients to freely ask career related questions to a coach during a specified time window. Clients receive prompt guidance through this app that will provide support and answers, While space is limited, Lokun encourages those seeking a new job to reach out and sign up for Voxer job searching assist for free. Voxer can be easily downloaded to your smart phone.
Julie Lokun has been on the cutting edge of coaching techniques for a decade and has mitigated her client’s challenges in terms of their job search. Lokun, a Juris Doctorate and master’s Life Coach understands the ever-present toll of the global pandemic is the backdrop for how lives are navigated these days. It has created a foundational shift in how Americans are navigating their lives. The essence of the human experience has deteriorated with the lack of social interaction, job opportunities, familial anchors and shifts of everyday routines. This isolating experience has been a direct cause in the uptick of presenting diagnosis of anxiety and depression. And the individual experience, as we self-reflect, has contributed to lower self-esteem in both adults and their children. By introducing Voxer coaching to her clientele, Lokun reports a 95% increase in job search satisfaction.
In April, the Journal of the American Medical Association underscored the point that economic stress, social isolation, reduced access to religious services and the collective anxiety Americans experienced increased firearm sales and healthcare worker suicides.
Parenting, too, has proven to be greatly affected by the onset of pandemic stressors. A University of Oregon shows that parents with children under 5 are the most stressed. Harvard’s Graduate School of Education, too, found that 61% of parents with youngsters aged 5, 6 and 7 years of age experienced the feeling of being more “nervous, anxious, or on edge” because of the pandemic.
With the seemingly loss of control, Voxer Coaching, is an innovative tool Lokun and her team utilize to gaining a sense of control over their career search. “My clients range from a variety of demographics and experiences, but what they all have in common is that they have all been hit hard by the pandemic”, Lokun states. Lokun continued, “With the onset of heightened worry, specifically to finding a new job, Voxer coaching has given those seeking my guidance an extra layer of support”.
While Voxer coaching is an integral tool in Lokun’s coaching she recognizes and utilizes an abundance of free resources are available online to support this rebirth of how we approach our career and lives. Lokun is known in the industry at providing white glove coaching services at a reasonable price point. Lokun offers up a nationwide-community empowerment group that meets weekly to discuss various topics and support authenitic connections. "I am always searching for useful tools that can integrate easily into people's lives that really add value to their journey.
Julie Lokun
Julie Lokun
+1 847-361-9518
email us here