Friedman Business Solutions Launches Virtual Presence Program

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the digital tsunami, Friedman Business Solutions (FBS), is rolling out its new program, “Virtual Presence.” It is designed to help individuals and groups effectively engage, connect, and inspire across the virtual divide. According to Alexandra Friedman, Principal of FBS and a trusted coach and advisor to the country’s most influential leaders and institutions, “Digital disruption has changed the way we think, communicate, and behave. In many cases, cheaper and faster technological advancements have forfeited the human experience. Critical conversations are at risk for miscommunication, which can translate into conflict and lost opportunities. These new challenges require new solutions.”

“Virtual Presence” is borne out of Friedman’s commitment to monitoring, analyzing, and adopting new tools and strategies that will position her clients to thrive in an ever-changing digital landscape. With the launch of “Virtual Presence,” FBS will help clients harness their energy and skills to effectively engage with remote audiences to build relationships using a variety of tools and frameworks. According to a recent participant from Xerox, “The program has helped me to connect with potential customers on a more personal level, which has resulted in more productive sales conversations.”

About Alexandra Friedman

Alexandra Friedman brings over twenty-five years of experience in leadership, business development, and executive education to her role as coach and strategist. She has climbed the corporate ladder, led double-digit revenue growth, built high-performance teams, and launched two successful startups. Her background and expertise provide her with a unique perspective that helps clients from entrepreneurs to the C-suite address their most critical issues, capture high-value opportunities, and maximize their results in any economy.

Before founding Friedman Business Solutions, Friedman was a senior partner at CSG, where she designed and facilitated performance development programs for companies such as Microsoft, Berkshire Hathaway, Ford, and AllianceBernstein. An acknowledged expert in strategy and leadership, Friedman taught at Whitman School of Management at Syracuse University and Sy Syms School of Business. She has been featured in Business Insider, Forbes, International Business Times, Yahoo Finance, and Morningstar.

Friedman earned her Coaching Certification from Columbia University and holds an M.S. in Management and Organizational Development from Loyola Marymount University. She is a Forbes Council member and contributor and serves on the Membership Committee at The Executives’ Club of Chicago.