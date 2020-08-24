Shanta Brooks Discusses Her Classes Helping Entrepreneurs

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shanta Brooks, a spa owner in Dallas, TX, has helped many esthetic and cosmetology students elevate their business by teaching them the mistakes that she made on her journey of entrepreneurship. Graduated from Ogle Hair, Skin and Nails with honors, Shanta established a great rapport and good working relations with other aspiring entrepreneurs and celebrities. Coming from a small town in Mississippi, her business has grown beyond her wildest dreams in a little over a year. Shanta is now a business owner with a strong vision.

Certified 26 times for her work, Shanta has a decade of experience in business management with an emphasis in accounting, patient and dental care, inner holistic healing, as well as treating various skincare treatments. Shanta aims to become wealthy enough to go to her hometown and give back to the community.

She focuses on educating students about making their business legal, the challenges that they may face, how to find their niche, what to do while they are in school, helping them find the best equipment and insurance, and more. Speaking at local trade schools and beauty colleges has become another accomplishment that she is passionate about. The beauty industry is growing rapidly and there is a lot of competition so standing out in a crowd will be very challenging without the correct training and guidance. She seeks to share her knowledge with students all over the world to encourage and equip them to become all that God has designed them to be through her mentoring programs.