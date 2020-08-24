Proficient Real Estate Investor Kerry Lampkin - Guiding What To Do During Post Pandemic Crisis

DETROIT , MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Estate investor, Kerry Lampkin, concentrates in the use of land to build generational wealth, the complexities of real estate investing, current trends, and building strong teams to facilitate a healthy property portfolio. “Everyone deserves to own a piece of the earth.”, states Lampkin. Building his real estate portfolio from nothing to over $1 million before age 30, Kerry is turning major heads, and he is helping others do the same. He’s well respected in the industry and is determined to educate others on the art of building a legacy with real estate properties. His courses and systems remove a lot of the guess-work that inhibits most investors.

Committed to doing his part to rebuild Detroit, Kerry has brought major deals to the table from dozens of single-family homes to 40 unit+ apartment buildings. He is THE go-to person when it comes to real estate wholesaling, and many celebrities and well-known investors are coming to him to get in on the action of revitalizing The Motor City.

While the concern about the coronavirus is deepening, it is impacting the economy in many different ways. Kerry Lampkin, a real estate investor based in Detroit, Michigan, has amassed a 10 million dollar real estate portfolio and is quickly becoming an authority in the real estate space in regards to investment trends and analysis.

Kerry addresses two major impacts on the real estate investment market. Firstly, he believes Real Estate prices will go down with a decline in foreign investments in the U.S. market, so the demand to purchase multi-family properties will experience a decline, resulting in lower prices. As well as wealth transfers will experience an uptick during this time. And secondly, he says, there will be an increased demand from local equity. A positive impact will have an in-house capital flow toward real estate. Investors will be looking to put their money into real estate, which historically is more stable than the stock market. He believes that more capital will flow into multifamily real estate from local U.S. investors, which may counter the decline in demand for multifamily and might be able to stabilize prices or prevent a major decline in property values. Thus, many investors are planning to transfer to hard asset allocation since now is a good time to buy.

According to him what Real Estate Investors should fine-tune their focus during this time. If they are looking at prospective deals, they should write very conservatively; and should account in their analysis for rising vacancies and bad debt. He also thinks that real estate investors should incline more towards investments in multi-family units as many people will downsize in this economy. He also advises investors to use this time to build a strong team and infrastructure for their real estate investment business. He entreats investors to make sure they have excellent credit to leverage in this new market as credit requirements have heightened during these times. Lampkin urges investors to explore their financing options - Credit, hard money lenders, additional loan options and using the equity in their current home and it is key to have a strategic plan in place, before acquiring a loan.

