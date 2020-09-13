St. Albans // Larceny // Request for information

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20A204063

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 8025245993

DATE/TIME: 09/13/2020 at 1125 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 11 Faywood Rd. Grand Isle

VIOLATION: Larceny

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 13, 2020 at 1125 hours, there was a report of a theft at 11 Faywood Rd. in Grand Isle. Attached to this press release is a photo of the male taking money out of the lockbox. Male was last seen driving a green Volskwagen beetle with a dent in the fender. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Albans Barracks if they can identify the male.