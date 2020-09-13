New Haven Barracks / Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B502358
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. R. Normile
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 09/13/2020, 1026 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Forge Hill Rd. in the Town of Lincoln
VIOLATIONS:
-Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Michael J. Graziadei
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lincoln, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/13/2020 at approximately 1026 hours, Troopers received a call reporting Michael J. Graziadei (51) of Lincoln, VT was in violation of an Abuse Prevention Order. Upon arrival Troopers spoke with Graziadei who was currently in violation of the Abuse Prevention Order.
Graziadei was arrested and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/02/2020, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.