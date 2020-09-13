New Haven Barracks / Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B502358

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. R. Normile

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 09/13/2020, 1026 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Forge Hill Rd. in the Town of Lincoln

VIOLATIONS:

-Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Michael J. Graziadei

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lincoln, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/13/2020 at approximately 1026 hours, Troopers received a call reporting Michael J. Graziadei (51) of Lincoln, VT was in violation of an Abuse Prevention Order. Upon arrival Troopers spoke with Graziadei who was currently in violation of the Abuse Prevention Order.

Graziadei was arrested and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/02/2020, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.