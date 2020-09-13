Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Albans // Request for Information

 

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A204062

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:    Trooper Seth Boudreau                     

STATION:     St. Albans

CONTACT#: 8025245993

 

DATE/TIME: 9/13/2020 at 0742 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Construction Dr. & Woods Hill in Swanton

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On September 13, 2020 at approximately 0742 hours, Vermont State Police responded to the area of Construction Dr. & Woods Hill Rd in Swanton for a report of a male attempting to gain access into vehilces.  The male was described as wearing a green or blue button up shirt and bald. Any one with information is asked to call State Police at 802 524 5993.

 

 

St. Albans // Request for Information

