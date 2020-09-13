St. Albans // Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A204062

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 8025245993

DATE/TIME: 9/13/2020 at 0742 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Construction Dr. & Woods Hill in Swanton

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: