St. Albans // Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A204062
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 8025245993
DATE/TIME: 9/13/2020 at 0742 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Construction Dr. & Woods Hill in Swanton
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 13, 2020 at approximately 0742 hours, Vermont State Police responded to the area of Construction Dr. & Woods Hill Rd in Swanton for a report of a male attempting to gain access into vehilces. The male was described as wearing a green or blue button up shirt and bald. Any one with information is asked to call State Police at 802 524 5993.