JHL Biotech to Develop and Manufacture GMP-grade Antigen for Taiwan’s Leading Covid-19 Vaccine Produced by Adimmune

JHL is pleased to announce a collaboration with Adimmune, a Taiwanese vaccine company, to manufacture and supply the antigen for their leading Covid-19 vaccine.HSINCHU, TAIWAN, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JHL Biotech, Inc. is extremely honored and proud to announce a signing of a Master Service Agreement (“MSA”) with Adimmune Corporation, a Taiwanese vaccine company, to manufacture and supply the Antigen for their leading Covid-19 vaccine candidate. In full support of the Taiwan Government’s diligence and awareness for Covid-19 prevention, as well as to ensure abundant vaccine doses for the Taiwanese population, Adimmune has been continually searching for qualified partners for commercial production of antigens, which led to a collaboration with JHL. Furthermore, since this pandemic is directly related to public health and national security, Adimmune and JHL are taking the opportunity to further build on a promising foundation by unifying locally developed production and supply chains to strengthen Taiwan’s biotech industry overall.
This development and manufacturing agreement was initiated and advocated by James Huang, the Executive Chairman and CEO of JHL Biotech, and Chi-Hsien Chan, M.D., the Chairman and CEO of Adimmune. In order to support Taiwan’s already successful pandemic response initiative, Adimmune is currently collaborating with established companies such as JHL Biotech and continues to look for potential partners to further guarantee vaccine supply, for not only the Taiwanese people, but for other nations in need as well.
About JHL Biotech, Inc.
JHL is a biopharmaceutical company established in 2012 and after a transformation under new executive leadership led by James Huang, Chairman and CEO (also Managing Director of KPCB China), JHL continues to focus on three biotech sectors: 1) Accelerating the development programs for clients through the provision of Contract Development and Manufacturing Services (from cell line development to commercial manufacturing with regulatory filing support; 2) Developing a Proprietary Biosimilar Pipeline; and 3) Collaborating & Licensing of New and Innovative Biologics. For more information, please contact JHL at partnerwithjhl@jhlbiotech.com
About Adimmune Corporation
Founded in 1965, Adimmune Corporation (ADIM) is the only influenza vaccine manufacturer with both EU GMP and US FDA certification in Asia, as well as the only PIC/S GMP manufacturer of human vaccines in Taiwan. ADIM’s major products include Trivalent Influenza vaccine, Tetravalent Influenza vaccine, Influenza A (H1N1) Virus Monovalent Vaccine, Japanese Encephalitis Vaccine (JEV), and Tetanus toxoid, and purified Tuberculin.
