COVID-19 Daily Update 9-13-2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., September 13, 2020, there have been 483,468 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 12,699 total cases and 266 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the death of an 81-year old female from Logan County. “We offer our deepest sympathy as our state grieves another loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (36), Berkeley (872), Boone (176), Braxton (9), Brooke (104), Cabell (654), Calhoun (22), Clay (30), Doddridge (17), Fayette (470), Gilmer (19), Grant (147), Greenbrier (117), Hampshire (95), Hancock (137), Hardy (75), Harrison (320), Jackson (228), Jefferson (403), Kanawha (1,985), Lewis (37), Lincoln (139), Logan (544), Marion (243), Marshall (139), Mason (124), McDowell (80), Mercer (379), Mineral (149), Mingo (301), Monongalia (1,691), Monroe (144), Morgan (44), Nicholas (66), Ohio (328), Pendleton (46), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (56), Preston (142), Putnam (399), Raleigh (415), Randolph (230), Ritchie (9), Roane (41), Summers (28), Taylor (113), Tucker (16), Tyler (15), Upshur (58), Wayne (317), Webster (7), Wetzel (46), Wirt (9), Wood (333), Wyoming (80).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested .