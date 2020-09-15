Louix Dor Dempriey Announces Fields of Flowers
LAGUNA HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Having proclaimed 2020 as “The Year of Beauty,” what perfect timing for Louix to inaugurate his third and latest Grace in Action initiative, “Fields of Flowers,” the loving act of beautifying the world by planting flowers in public spaces. The first two initiatives were, respectively, Global Clean-up and Forests of Fruit.
For more information about Fields of Flowers, visit: https://www.louix.org/fields-of-flowers/.
About the Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation
The Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational organization dedicated to sharing the teachings and humanitarian works of Louix Dor Dempriey. Its mission is to help people remember and restore their inherent divinity, and to walk in this world as unconditional love.
Louix Dor Dempriey is a spiritual Master who has dedicated his life to helping other people attain self-mastery in all areas of their lives, so that they, too, can experience true joy and inner peace, regardless of worldly circumstances. Louix's darshan, as well as his illuminating discourses, meditations, and ceremonies, have invoked profound transformation in thousands of people worldwide. With grace and humor, Louix imparts timeless wisdom in contemporary, practical teachings—that transcend all faiths, paths, religions, and cultures. He resides at
Prema Drala Ashram in Laguna Hills, California.
For more information, please visit: http://www.Louix.org.
Samantha Farber
