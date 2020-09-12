COVID-19 Data Review Panel Examines State’s Data-9-12-2020

The COVID-19 Data Review Panel, responsible for verifying the data utilized in the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) School Alert System Map, today reviewed data from a public health perspective to determine the accuracy and reliability of the data to ensure they are a true indication of what’s occurring among counties across West Virginia.

As a result of today’s review, the panel has determined that Calhoun County will move from orange to yellow on the WVDE School Alert System Map. Calhoun County has had 13 cases which are linked and contained over the previous 14 days with no further evidence of community spread.

Please note the WVDE School Alert System Map is not reflective of today’s West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) County Alert Map of September 12, 2020 and therefore will not match the current map displayed. The data contributing toward the WVDE School Alert System Map is based on data from the DHHR’s County Alert Map as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020. This cut off time is used to give time to verify the accuracy and completeness of all data to be utilized in the WVDE School Alert System Map.

To review the WVDE School Alert System Map, visit http://wvde.us/reentrymetrics . For more information, please visit https://wvde.us/wv-department-of-education-issues-sept-12-2020-school-metrics-and-protocols-map-update .