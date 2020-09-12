Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 615 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,907 in the last 365 days.

COVID-19 testing to be held at Pier 2, Monday, Sept. 14

Posted on Sep 11, 2020 in Harbors News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is facilitating COVID-19 surge testing at the Pier 2 Cruise Terminal in partnership with the City and County of Honolulu and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Surgeon General on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.

The purpose of the testing is to protect those providing the islands’ crucial maritime services; however, this drive-through testing site will be open to everyone. To register or get details on available testing visit www.doineedacovid19test.com

HDOT expects increased activity for the surge testing on Nimitz Highway/Ala Moana Boulevard near Pier 2 (vicinity of Punchbowl/South Streets) on Sept. 14 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Those needing to travel on Nimitz Highway/Ala Moana Boulevard in the area are advised to check GoAkamai or the travel app of their choice prior to getting on the road for current conditions.

###

You just read:

COVID-19 testing to be held at Pier 2, Monday, Sept. 14

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.