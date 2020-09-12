COVID-19 testing to be held at Pier 2, Monday, Sept. 14

Main, News Posted on Sep 11, 2020 in Harbors News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is facilitating COVID-19 surge testing at the Pier 2 Cruise Terminal in partnership with the City and County of Honolulu and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Surgeon General on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.

The purpose of the testing is to protect those providing the islands’ crucial maritime services; however, this drive-through testing site will be open to everyone. To register or get details on available testing visit www.doineedacovid19test.com

HDOT expects increased activity for the surge testing on Nimitz Highway/Ala Moana Boulevard near Pier 2 (vicinity of Punchbowl/South Streets) on Sept. 14 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Those needing to travel on Nimitz Highway/Ala Moana Boulevard in the area are advised to check GoAkamai or the travel app of their choice prior to getting on the road for current conditions.

