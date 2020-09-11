Porphyry Fire Could Impact Middle Fork Zone Elk Hunters

It’s hard to pronounce and could prove to be a headache for Middle Fork Zone elk hunters. The Porphyry wildfire, burning north of Yellow Pine in portions of Game Management Units 20A and 26, has led to closures on portions of the Payette National Forest.

While the road from Yellow Pine to Big Creek and beyond remains open, a large area north of the Elk Creek Road (west of Big Creek) is now closed, limiting access to unit 20A.

Holders of Middle Fork Zone elk tags can play the waiting game, but do have the option of exchanging their tags for another available elk tag. The exchange must occur prior to the season opener on September 15th.

Hunters and anyone else heading into the backcountry are advised to check with Forest Service ranger district offices or county sheriffs’ offices in their hunt area before heading out. Fire updates can be found online at: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/?state=16. Additional fire information is available on the Fish and Game Fire page at: https://idfg.idaho.gov/fire.

- IDFG -