Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 612 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,902 in the last 365 days.

Porphyry Fire Could Impact Middle Fork Zone Elk Hunters

It’s hard to pronounce and could prove to be a headache for Middle Fork Zone elk hunters. The Porphyry wildfire, burning north of Yellow Pine in portions of Game Management Units 20A and 26, has led to closures on portions of the Payette National Forest.

While the road from Yellow Pine to Big Creek and beyond remains open, a large area north of the Elk Creek Road (west of Big Creek) is now closed, limiting access to unit 20A.

Holders of Middle Fork Zone elk tags can play the waiting game, but do have the option of exchanging their tags for another available elk tag. The exchange must occur prior to the season opener on September 15th.

Hunters and anyone else heading into the backcountry are advised to check with Forest Service ranger district offices or county sheriffs’ offices in their hunt area before heading out. Fire updates can be found online at: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/?state=16. Additional fire information is available on the Fish and Game Fire page at: https://idfg.idaho.gov/fire.

- IDFG -

You just read:

Porphyry Fire Could Impact Middle Fork Zone Elk Hunters

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.