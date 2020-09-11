St. Johnsbury / DUI Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A404708
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 9/10/2020 @ approximately 1904 hours
STREET: US Route 2
TOWN: Concord
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Miles Pond
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: n/a
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Gary Stratton
AGE: 66
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bangor, ME
VEHICLE YEAR: 2009
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Outback
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor, non-life threatening
HOSPITAL: Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded
to a reported single motor vehicle crash on US Route 2 in Concord, Vermont. The
operator was identified as Gary Stratton (66) of Bangor, Maine. Stratton was
traveling East on Route 2 when he veered off the road, striking multiple trees.
Fire rescue extracted Stratton from the vehicle by removing the roof and was
then transported to NVRH. Troopers conducted an investigation that revealed
Stratton was operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicating
liquor and was issued a citation to appear in court to answer to the charge.
Criminal Citation for violation of T23 VSA 1201 Operating Vehicle Under the
Influence of Alcohol or Other Substance
LODGED - LOCATION: Not lodged
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Essex County
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/20/2020 @ 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Evan Johnson
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
Phone: 802-748-3111
Fax: 802-748-1585