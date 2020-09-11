Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury / DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 20A404708                                     

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                                         

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 9/10/2020 @ approximately 1904 hours

STREET: US Route 2

TOWN: Concord

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Miles Pond

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: n/a

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Gary Stratton

AGE: 66    

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bangor, ME

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Outback

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor, non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded

to a reported single motor vehicle crash on US Route 2 in Concord, Vermont.  The

operator was identified as Gary Stratton (66) of Bangor, Maine.  Stratton was

traveling East on Route 2 when he veered off the road, striking multiple trees.

Fire rescue extracted Stratton from the vehicle by removing the roof and was

then transported to NVRH.  Troopers conducted an investigation that revealed

Stratton was operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicating

liquor and was issued a citation to appear in court to answer to the charge.

 

Criminal Citation for violation of T23 VSA 1201 Operating Vehicle Under the

Influence of Alcohol or Other Substance

LODGED - LOCATION: Not lodged

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Essex County

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/20/2020 @ 0830 hours

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: 802-748-3111

Fax: 802-748-1585

 

You just read:

