New Training Helps Create Safe, Inclusive, Affirming, and Welcoming Environments for LGBTQ+ Community

In January 2020, JBE began the first LGBTQ+ training for new probation staff. JBE and the Probation Staff Development Committee recognized the need for training around the basic understanding and specific case management needs of individuals from the LGBTQ+ community after feedback from numerous individuals attending New Probation Officers Training (NPOT). The training serves as the foundation for increased understanding of sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression of LGBTQ+ individuals, which will lead to safe, inclusive, affirming and welcoming environments for all LGBTQ+ individuals we serve. Other than basic terminology and understanding, the training educates officers on case management needs such as drug testing, risk factors, support systems and other issues affecting LGBTQ+ individuals.

In July and August, Niki Svik, JBE Trainer and Michelle Nunemaker, Programs and Services Officer, held a Training for Trainers for 11 additional trainers from across the state. These new trainers will help train this new curriculum statewide for all probation officers, assistant probation officers, case monitors and management team members. Those attending the training for trainers were Kersten Crate (District 4A), Kendra Sand (District 3A), Serena Porter (District 5), Holly Collins (District 2), LaDonna Strong (District 4J), Michelle Shultheis (District 9), Amber Pace (District 1), Lisa VanWinkle (District 12), Teresa Howland (District 2), Tara Kirkland (District 6) and Lonnie Higgins (Districts 3J).

JBE and the new trainers have begun working on a LGBTQ+ 101 curriculum for probation drug techs, support staff and court staff. This additional training will be conducted virtually in the future for all new judicial branch staff.