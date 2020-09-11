Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MDC invites veterans to fish for free at Roaring River State Park

CASSVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites veterans to fish for free Sept. 19 at Roaring River State Park’s Veterans’ Fishing Day event.

At Veterans’ Fishing Day, which will be from 7 a.m.to 7:30 p.m., fishing is free for all veterans. There is no license or daily tag fee. All veterans can pick up their free daily trout tag at the park store on Sept. 18 or any time during the event on Sept. 19. During this event, the entire park will be open to free fishing for veterans.

This event is sponsored by MDC and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. To get more information about the event, e-mail MDC Roaring River Hatchery Manager Paul Spurgeon at Paul.Spurgeon@mdc.mo.gov.

