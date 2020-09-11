Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Issues Executive Order Lowering Restrictions in Box Elder and Carbon Counties

September 11, 2020

Tags: COVID-19, Executive Order

SALT LAKE CITY (Sept. 11, 2020) – In close consultation with local health authorities and with the Utah Department of Health, Gov. Gary R. Herbert has issued an Executive Order moving Box Elder County and Carbon County to the Minimal Level of Restriction Status, or Green.

