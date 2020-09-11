Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Friday, September 11

Washington ranked as state with best safety net for workers during COVID-19 With unemployment rates at levels not seen since the Great Depression, how much help is available to workers who have been affected? It varies tremendously from state to state. And no state has a better safety net than Washington, according to a new report from Oxfam America, a nonprofit that works to alleviate poverty. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Mark Nowlin / The Seattle Times)

Elevated need to continue at food banks Washington food banks are gearing up for higher needs for the foreseeable future. “We haven’t really turned a corner either on the virus or economic recovery,” said Katie Rains, food assistance specialist for the state Department of Agriculture. “We anticipate seeing elevated need across the emergency food system for months, if not years, to come, so we do really see this as a long haul effort.” Continue reading at Capital Press. (Second Harvest)

How Big Oil Misled The Public Into Believing Plastic Would Be Recycled Laura Leebrick, a manager at Rogue Disposal & Recycling in southern Oregon, is standing on the end of its landfill watching an avalanche of plastic trash pour out of a semitrailer: containers, bags, packaging, strawberry containers, yogurt cups. None of this plastic will be turned into new plastic things. All of it is buried. Continue reading at KUOW. (NPR)

