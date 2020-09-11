FWP seeks information on Ackley Lake vandalism

Enforcement

Fri Sep 11 12:00:41 MDT 2020

Ackley Lake latrine vandalism Ackley Lake latrine vandalism (2)

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking the public’s help for information on vandalism at the Ackley Lake Fishing Access Site at the lake south of Hobson.

On the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 6, FWP Game Warden Tylor Keeley received a TIP-MONT report of damage to a latrine at the site. He visited the lake and reported that latrine was damaged by breaking off the toilet seat and peeling a large area of paint from inside the roof. The damage occurred sometime between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

“It’s a pretty senseless thing to damage a latrine like this, and it means that anglers’ license dollars now must be spent repairing the damage to this fishing access site instead of upkeep and improvements for the people who use this area with their families,” said Keeley.

Other incidents of vandalism have occurred over the summer at different fishing access sites and also at Giant Springs State Park in Great Falls.

Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to call 1-800-TIPMONT or contact Game Warden Tylor Keeley at 406-590-0507. Tips are kept confidential and a reward is possible.