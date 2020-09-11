TAP ANNOUNCES NEW ROUTES FOR SUMMER 2021
Summer network planned based on seasonal expansion opportunitiesNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York, NY – September 11, 2020 – TAP Air Portugal is taking advantage of seasonal expansion opportunities to plan and deepen its network beyond Portugal across Europe and Africa. For Summer 2021, Portugal’s flag carrier plans to launch six new routes: Ibiza and Fuerteventura, in Spain; Oujda, in Morocco; Zagreb, in Croatia; and Djerba and Monastir, in Tunisia.
• From June next year, TAP will offer two weekly flights from Lisbon to Ibiza and one from Lisbon to Fuerteventura, in Spain.
• Lisbon-Ibiza flights depart on Saturdays and Sundays, departing from Lisbon at 11 am and arriving on the Spanish island at 1:45 pm, from where they return at 2:30 pm and arrive at Humberto Delgado airport at 3:25 pm
• TAP will have a weekly flight, on Saturdays, to Fuerteventura, departing at 11 am from Lisbon and arriving at 1:20 pm. In the opposite direction, flights depart at 2:05 pm and arrive in the Portuguese capital at 4:10 pm.
• TAP will offer two weekly flights to Oujda, in Morocco, on Saturdays and Sundays, departing from Humberto Delgado Airport at 10 am and arriving on the African continent at 12:05 pm.
• Between Lisbon and Zagreb, three weekly flights will be operated, on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Departures from the Portuguese capital will be at 8:00 am with scheduled arrival at the capital of Croatia at 12:05 pm.
• Tunisia will become part of TAP’s summer network next year. Djerba and Monastir are the two destinations, in Tunisia, where TAP will fly on Sundays and Fridays, respectively, departures from Lisbon at 09h25 and 10h00 and arrivals at 12h30 and 12h55 pm.
• TAP new flights in Spain and Zagreb, in Croatia, are now available for sale. The other routes will be available from September 15th. Inaugural flights are scheduled between May and June 2021, with the exception of Zagreb, which is scheduled to start in March next year.
Cancun, Cape Town, Agadir and Santiago de Compostela with inaugural flight scheduled for 2021
It will be in 2021 that the first flights departing from Lisbon to Cancun, Cape Town, Agadir and Santiago de Compostela will take off, four destinations announced this year, which saw the start postponed due to the current situation.
TAP will continue to monitor the dynamic evolution of the pandemic and its operational impacts. The list of routes and flights will be adjusted whenever circumstances require.
